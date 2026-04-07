Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump’s gay ‘special envoy’ Ric Grenell eyes ambassador to Russia position

The reported interest comes as Vladimir Putin continues expanding laws targeting LGBTQ+ people and free expression.

ric grenell smiling

Former President of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees Richard Grenell speaks with ousted U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi during an event at the Kennedy Center on August 13, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for “special missions,” has expressed interest in becoming the U.S. ambassador to Russia, according to a Daily Mail report citing sources familiar with internal discussions.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Two sources told the Daily Mail that Grenell has “floated” the idea of taking the Moscow post among colleagues, though there is no indication the White House has formally considered or approved him for the role. The position, among the most sensitive in U.S. diplomacy, has remained vacant for months as tensions between Washington and Moscow persist.

Grenell, who is gay, previously served as U.S. ambassador to Germany and briefly as acting director of national intelligence during Trump’s first term. He now operates in a roving role, handling politically sensitive assignments that Trump assigns to him.

His reported interest in Moscow would place him in a country that has spent the better part of a decade systematically codifying anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination into law.

Related: Donald Trump makes up 'special envoy' position for MAGA gay Richard Grenell

Related: Trump reveals GOP congressman’s ‘terminal’ medical diagnosis at Kennedy Center meeting

Russia’s 2013 “gay propaganda” law banned any public endorsement of “nontraditional sexual relations” among minors. In December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation expanding that ban, making it illegal to promote same-sex relationships or suggest that non-heterosexual orientations are “normal” for people of any age, sharply widening censorship across media and public life.

In November 2023, Russia’s Supreme Court granted a request from the country’s Justice Ministry to outlaw the “international LGBT movement” as “extremist,” allowing authorities to criminalize advocacy and potentially prosecute individuals for expressions of LGBTQ+ identity or support.

Related: Ric Grenell’s rogue diplomacy stalls Marco Rubio’s Venezuela prisoner deal

Related:Gay Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell Embarrasses U.S., Himself

The 2023 designation enabled authorities to pursue a broader range of arbitrary charges, including, for the first time, criminal prosecutions against LGBTQ+ people and their supporters, according to Human Rights Watch. The group says those policies have fueled a documented climate of fear, with reports of harassment, detention, and violence against LGBTQ+ people.

Russian officials, including Putin, have repeatedly described LGBTQ+ rights as a Western import incompatible with Russia’s “traditional values,” a framing the Kremlin has used to justify expanding repression. The speculation about Grenell’s interest comes just days after he was pushed out as president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts following a turbulent, politically charged tenure.

As The Advocate has reported, Grenell’s leadership of the Kennedy Center became a flashpoint in Trump’s broader cultural agenda. Installed during a restructuring, he oversaw a period marked by artist withdrawals and backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates, the cancellation of a planned Pride concert, and the relocation of some WorldPride-related events after organizers said the venue no longer felt welcoming.

Grenell has pushed back on aspects of the reporting. Reached for comment by The Daily Beast, he called the claims “totally fake news.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

donald trump gestures to his head
National

Urgent 25th Amendment calls grow after Trump threatens mass destruction of Iran's civilization

Calls for removal are escalating as the president’s violent language blurs the line between attacking Iran’s government and committing genocide against its people.

kim reynolds smiling and holding up a finger
States

Iowa can enforce previously blocked ‘don’t say gay’ law, appeals court rules

The decision means schools can restrict certain books and LGBTQ+ topics in class while courts continue to weigh the law’s constitutionality.

Split image of protest signs reading “My Body My Choice” and “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” at demonstrations
Opinion

Attacks on abortion and gender-affirming care are inextricably linked

Opinion: Lawmakers are using the same tactics, including criminalization, surveillance, and restrictions on young people to limit access to both abortion and gender-affirming care, write state policy experts with the National LGBTQ Task Force and the Guttmacher Institute.

demonstrators holding protect lgbtq families and conversion therapy hurts kids hurts families hurts faith signs
National

The Supreme Court’s conversion therapy ruling is being misunderstood

The justices focused on how the law was written, not the science behind conversion therapy. But the impact could still be significant.

More For You

Hegseth compares Iran rescue to resurrection as Trump threatens strikes on civilian infrastructure

pete hegseth speaking in the white house briefing room with donald trump looking on

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used a White House press briefing Monday to cast the rescue of a U.S. airman shot down over Iran in explicitly Christian terms, comparing the episode to the resurrection of Jesus and calling the servicemember “reborn.” Keep Reading →

Federal judge rebuffs Trump administration push to restrict gender-affirming care for minors

child siting on a docor's exam table with the doctor beginning an examination with a light tool

A pediatrician examines a teenage patient.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A federal judge has refused to lift a nationwide block on key portions of President Donald Trump’s effort to restrict gender-affirming care for minors, preserving access to treatment even as the case remains tied up in an appeals process. Keep Reading →

Fired for refusing to remove LGBTQ+ books, Tennessee librarian says she’d do it again

luanne james

Former Rutherford Country library director Luanne James breaks her silence after she was fired for not removing LGBTQ+ books from the childfren's section.

WSMV-TV
A Tennessee library director fired this week after refusing to relocate LGBTQ+ books from a children's section says she stands by her decision, and sees her dismissal as part of a broader, deeply troubling shift in which public institutions are being dragged into political fights. Keep Reading →

Lawyers alarmed by immigration judge's 'atrocious' questions for gay asylum seekers

federal agent at immigration court in new york

Masked federal agents stand in a hallway at the New York Federal Plaza Immigration Court inside the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building in New York on March 6, 2026.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images
A federal immigration judge in southern New Mexico spent nearly three hours pressing a gay Iranian asylum seeker about his same-sex relationship, a recording obtained by The Advocate shows, alarming his attorney and raising concerns about how LGBTQ+ asylum claims are judged in the Trump administration. Keep Reading →

Same-sex couples thrive in U.S. even as GOP support for marriage equality falls

gay couple kissing

The number of U.S. LGBTQ+ couples has doubled in 22 years.

Omer Messinger/Getty Images
The number of same-sex couples in the United States has more than doubled over the past two decades, even as political opposition to marriage equality shows signs of renewed strength. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved