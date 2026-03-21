Senate blocks Trump-backed trans sports ban in Republican voting bill

Senate Democrats on Saturday blocked a Republican-backed amendment that would have barred transgender girls and women from participating in female school sports, defeating an effort to attach the measure to the GOP’s SAVE America Act during a tense and meandering weekend debate that showed little sign of resolution.

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The amendment failed 49-41, as the Senate remained locked in an extended standoff over the broader bill, a Trump-backed overhaul of federal election law that has stalled under unified Democratic opposition and the 60-vote threshold required to advance.

The SAVE America Act, which has already passed the House, would impose stricter voter identification and proof-of-citizenship requirements. Republicans say the bill is a necessary safeguard for election integrity. Democrats and voting rights advocates warn it would disenfranchise millions of eligible voters, particularly those without ready access to documentation.

Related: Senators must reject Trump’s expanding anti-trans agenda in SAVE America Act, advocates warn

Related: Senate Republicans’ last-minute SAVE Act rewrite includes anti-transgender provisions

The premise underlying the bill rests on a problem that, by the right’s own accounting, barely exists. The Heritage Foundation’s voter fraud database, the most frequently cited conservative repository of such cases, has identified fewer than 70 instances of noncitizens voting across four decades of American elections, a statistical trace against more than a billion ballots cast.

But as the debate has stretched into the weekend, the legislation has grown more expansive.

As The Advocate has reported, the bill has increasingly served as a vehicle for Trump-aligned lawmakers to attach provisions targeting transgender people, including proposals affecting sports participation, health care access, and legal recognition. The failed amendment was one of several attempts to fold a broader conservative cultural agenda into a bill ostensibly about voting.

For Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocates, that shift has turned the debate into a legislative process in which transgender Americans, particularly young people, are repeatedly made the subject of political theater in fights that have little to do with their lives.

“Things have really gone off the rails in the U.S. Senate and with this administration,” said David Stacy, vice president of government affairs at the Human Rights Campaign. “Despite the many crises at home and abroad, they’ve spent the weekend taking this already deeply unnecessary and harmful bill, the so-called SAVE Act, and attempting to load it up with attacks on transgender people.”

Related: How the SAVE Act would make it harder for trans people, married women, and some men to vote

Stacy called the legislation “a dystopian nightmare designed to undermine our democracy and steal elections for generations to come,” adding that “the Senate has yet again rejected another attempt to attack trans youth.”

“For the good of all Americans, and especially trans folks, the Senate should stop wasting the country’s time and put this shameful legislation to bed once and for all,” he said.

More than 30 LGBTQ+ and civil rights organizations, including HRC, the American Civil Liberties Union, and Lambda Legal, sent a letter last week urging senators to reject the legislation outright, warning that it would both restrict access to the ballot and advance a broader federal push targeting transgender people.

The coalition called the bill “a blatant attempt to steal the fundamental right to vote” and warned that, “under the guise of addressing a non-existent voter fraud problem,” it would impose sweeping new barriers to participation, including requirements that could disproportionately affect transgender people and others whose identification documents do not match their current identity.

Republicans, despite holding a narrow majority, do not have the votes to overcome a Democratic filibuster. The SAVE Act, in its current form, has no clear path to passage.