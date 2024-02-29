Scroll To Top
Angry donors convert outrage over Nex Benedict’s death into action giving to pro-LGBTQ+ candidates

A progressive fundraising platform that lets donors direct their funds toward political races with the most impact on LGBTQ+ issues has seen a boost after the teen's death in Oklahoma.

As the nation mourns the tragic death of LGBTQ+ Oklahoma teenager Nex Benedict and as the family of the student awaits official word on his cause and manner of death, Americans are opening their wallets to fight against the anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment Republicans have pushed nationwide.

Oath, a political fundraising platform, launched an initiative earlier this month aimed at unseating Republicans in five states responsible for a significant portion of this year's anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. Spearheaded by Brian Derrick, CEO of Oath, this campaign represents a strategic response to the systemic issues highlighted by Benedict's death.

Derrick, 30, discussing the mission and strategy of the campaign with The Advocate, emphasized the importance of transforming collective grief into actionable change.

"Oath is built to help people turn their frustration or sadness or outrage into really strategic action," Derrick said, stressing the platform's commitment to leveraging emotional responses for tangible societal benefits. He said the initiative has successfully mobilized over 5,000 donations, totaling more than $50,000, to support pro-LGBTQ+ candidates in highly competitive districts.

The circumstances of Benedict's death have not only mobilized the LGBTQ+ community but also captured high-profile attention, including from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"As a parent, I was absolutely heartbroken to learn about Nex Benedict's death," Jean-Pierre said at the beginning of Friday's White House press briefing, acknowledging the deep national concern for the safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ youth. This level of attention, Derrick said, highlights the critical need for initiatives like Oath's that address the root causes of such tragedies.

Amid this backdrop of mobilization, a GoFundMe fundraiser for Benedict's family has emerged as a testament to community support, exceeding its initial goal of $15,000 to over $130,000. The family has announced that it will donate excess funds to organizations advocating for the rights of young people to express themselves.

Derrick highlighted Oath's strategic focus, noting, "We had identified that five states, in particular, were responsible for over a quarter of the 430-plus anti-LGBT bills that have been introduced this year." This targeting aims to maximize the impact of contributions, with Derrick pointing out the grassroots nature of the campaign's support: "I would say 65 percent of the donations that came in in honor of Nex this week were $50 or less," illustrating the broad support and potential for change it represents.

Moreover, Derrick provided additional data to underscore the initiative's momentum: "In the two days before our campaign launched, donors on Oath contributed about 300 donations and approximately $3,000 to the LGBT equality slate. In the 48 hours after we launched the campaign, donors gave 5,600+ donations totaling more than $50,000," he said.

The campaign initiated by Oath in the aftermath of Benedict's death not only seeks to honor his memory but also to ensure a safer, more inclusive future for all LGBTQ+ individuals, Derrick said.

Derrick's vision for Oath as a platform that transforms grief and outrage into strategic political action resonates across the nation, with the potential to effect lasting change in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and equality. "For those who can give $5 or $500, we want to make it count," Derrick said.

"This isn't a couple of people writing big checks. We have 6,000 donations to different races. Some people choose to give to one, some choose to give to several," he added. "And that adds up."

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
