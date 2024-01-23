Scroll To Top
Politics

Transgender candidate cleared to run in Ohio despite initial name disqualification

Arienne Childrey Transgender Candidate Ohio House
Arienne Childrey for Ohio House

A law around name disclosures is being unevenly interpreted across state jurisdictions.

Cwnewser

In Ohio, an obscure law has been used to try to disqualify some transgender candidates from running for office. One of those candidates, Arienne Childrey, a Democrat who is running for the state's House, has been given the green light to run and has been cleared of possible disqualification.

The Mercer County Board of Elections chose not to disqualify Childrey, who is contesting for a seat in the Republican-majority Ohio House, despite the omission of her deadname on qualifying petitions, the Associated Press reports.

Childrey is among four transgender individuals vying for legislative positions in Ohio. She faced scrutiny under a little-known state elections law that requires candidates to disclose any name changes in the past five years—according to the AP, Childrey, who legally changed her name in 2020, expressed her willingness to comply with the law.

Arienne Childrey Transgender Candidate Ohio HouseArienne Childrey for Ohio House

The Ohio law, which has been in effect for decades, mandates disclosure of name changes on petition paperwork, except those due to marriage. However, this requirement isn’t explicitly mentioned in the candidate requirement guide, nor is there a designated space on the petition forms for listing former names. This lack of clarity has affected all four transgender candidates this year.

The issue of Childrey’s candidacy arose when Robert J. Hibner, the county Republican Party chairman, protested her ballot certification, the AP reports. However, since the protest was from a member of the opposing political party, the board ruled it invalid for the upcoming March 19 primary.

“I would have filled out whatever was necessary, because at the end of the day, while it would have been a hit to my pride, there is something much more important than my pride, and that’s fighting for this community,” Childrey told the AP.

Two other transgender candidates in Ohio, Vanessa Joy and Bobbie Brooke Arnold have also faced similar challenges due to the enforcement of an obscure state election law.

Joy, who sought to represent the Democratic Party for House District 50 in Stark County, was disqualified for not including her former name on the petition paperwork. Despite legally changing her name and providing the necessary documentation, the omission led to her disqualification.

Bobbie Brooke Arnold, another transgender candidate, faced potential disqualification in Montgomery County. However, Arnold’s case had a different outcome. After reviewing her documents, the Montgomery County Board of Elections cleared her candidacy, concluding that there was no intentional deception. The situation highlights the inconsistent application of the law across different counties.

The Ohio developments reflect broader challenges faced by transgender individuals in politics, especially in states with Republican-controlled governments where there has been a push to limit transgender rights. In Ohio, Secretary of State Frank LaRose expressed openness to including the rule in the candidate guide but not to amending the law itself. Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has called for amending the law, emphasizing that disqualifying transgender candidates on these grounds should cease.

Childrey, if successful in the Democratic primary, is likely to face Rep. Angie King, known for her anti-LGBTQ+ stance. Despite the initial hurdle, Childrey says she's now focused on her campaign.

“Hopefully people will see that this is a marginalized community in Ohio, and yet we’re still standing,” she said.

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
