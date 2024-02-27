Scroll To Top
Politics

Oregon mayoral candidate was involved in 1984 gay bashing but says he's changed

Gay Basher Douglas Barr mayoral candidate eugene oregon poling place sign
Vote for Douglas Barr Eugene City Council Ward 7; Shutterstock

Douglas Barr, a candidate for mayor of Eugene, says he's educated himself and changed since participating in what prosecutors called a night of "homophobic rage" that resulted in an activist's death.

trudestress

Douglas Barr, a candidate for mayor of Eugene, Ore., was involved in an antigay hate crime in 1984 that resulted in the death of a San Francisco activist, although he was found not guilty of murder.

Barr talked about the crime to The Daily Emerald, the student newspaper at the University of Oregon, saying he’s educated himself and changed since then.

The attack on gay activist John Dennis O’Connell occurred July 29, 1984, in San Francisco. Four young men beat O’Connell simply because he was gay, and he fell to the ground and hit his head on a curb, causing his death, according to a contemporary account in the Los Angeles Times.

Three of the men were found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, but Barr was acquitted. However, that same night, the four men attacked three others they perceived to be gay. Prosecutors said the assailants participated in a night of “homophobic rage.” Barr pleaded guilty to assault in those attacks. He was sentenced to seven years in prison but did not serve the full term. He was 19 at the time of the crime.

Barr has “strived to be better” since then, he told the Emerald. He said he has “educated” himself but did not offer details.

“We have to give people a second chance, especially if they’re trying to do good,” he said. “We have to reach back and include them. If they have ideas, we need to know that we need to participate. … We want to uplift them anyway.”

“A lot of people want to frown upon [me] because I was a felon,” he continued. [“But] do we want to frown? Do we want to stop people who come out of prison, [from] helping our community? I have a lot of good thoughts about how to cure the homeless. Should I just be on the sidelines and not step up?”

Barr received federal disability benefits after being released from prison and lived in subsidized housing for a time. He has gotten involved with a “network of good-doers” and become a volunteer driver for Food for Lane County. He collects unused food from University of Oregon cafeterias and distributes it to unhoused people. He is also on the board of a food pantry.

If he becomes mayor, his priorities would be addressing Eugene’s homelessness crisis and attracting a hospital to the city. Its only hospital closed last year, and the nearest hospitals are in the neighboring towns of Springfield and Cottage Grove.

He ran for office once before — for Eugene City Council in 2020 — and lost.

Also running for mayor are architect Kaarin Knudson, who has the endorsement of outgoing Mayor Lucy Vinis, and Shanaè Joyce-Stringer, an educational program coordinator, evangelist, and life coach. Eugene is heavily Democratic, but city elections are nonpartisan. All the candidates will run in the primary May 21, and if no one receives a majority of the vote, the top two will compete in a runoff November 5.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo Feed
hate crimesmurderoregonsan franciscocrimedouglas barreugenejohn dennis o'connelllucy vinis
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio