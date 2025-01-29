Scroll To Top
Politics

RFK Jr. lies to senators about claiming that pesticides make kids transgender in HHS confirmation hearing

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies during his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies during his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen building on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

“I never said that,” he claimed. The record says otherwise.

Cwnewser
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, faced tough questioning Wednesday from the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing, where he flatly denied making past claims that exposure to chemicals, including pesticides, causes children to become transgender — despite a well-documented record proving otherwise.

Democratic Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennett confronted Kennedy over a series of controversial and debunked statements he has made in the past, including the false assertion that pesticides contribute to gender identity development in children. When asked if he had made such a claim, Kennedy unequivocally responded, “No, I never said that.”

Related: Poppers Cause AIDS, the Environment Makes Boys Trans, Says Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

However, the record tells a different story. Kennedy has repeatedly spread baseless conspiracy theories about the effects of endocrine-disrupting chemicals, including atrazine, an herbicide used in American agriculture. In June 2023, during an appearance on conservative commentator Jordan Peterson’s podcast, Kennedy suggested that endocrine disruptors are linked to “sexual dysphoria” in children. He referenced a widely criticized 2010 study that found exposure to atrazine could chemically alter the reproductive systems of frogs, implying that similar effects could be happening in humans. “If it’s doing that to frogs, there’s a lot of other evidence that it’s doing it to human beings as well,” Kennedy claimed at the time, CNN reports.

His remarks echoed earlier comments made on Joe Rogan’s podcast, where he suggested that children today are “swimming through a soup of toxic chemicals” that may be contributing to changes in gender identity. Kennedy’s statements have been widely debunked by medical and scientific experts, including the study’s original author, who has stated unequivocally that the findings in amphibians do not translate to humans.

Bennett, appearing frustrated by Kennedy’s attempt to rewrite history, immediately refuted his denial. “Okay. I have the record that I’ll give to the chairman, and he can make his judgment about what you said,” Bennett shot back.

Kennedy’s falsehood was just one of several he attempted to dodge during the contentious hearing. The nominee also confirmed, under questioning, that he had previously suggested COVID-19 was a bioweapon designed to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people, and that Lyme disease is likely a militarily engineered bioweapon—both false claims he attempted to justify by citing misinterpreted scientific studies.

The stakes for Kennedy’s confirmation are high. The Trump administration directed HHS on Tuesday to discontinue funding programs having to do with gender-affirming care for young people. The Department of Health and Human Services plays a critical role in overseeing public health policy, and Kennedy’s nomination has already faced strong opposition from medical professionals, LGBTQ+ advocates, and public health experts who view his track record of misinformation as disqualifying.

Leading up to today's hearing, the Human Rights Campaign blasted Kennedy and his past comments. The group noted in a press release that he previously denied that AIDS is caused by HIV.

“The American people should be able to trust that our healthcare system is led by experts who believe in science and want to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the entire country,” said HRC president Kelley Robinson. “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lacks the qualifications and judgment to manage the Department of Health and Human Services. As an anti-vaccine conspiracist and denier of the medical consensus on health care for transgender youth, Kennedy's views are dangerous and harmful. Donald Trump is desperately trying to stack the federal government with unqualified loyalists, and it’s the American people who will suffer as a result. The Senate must reject this nomination.”

TransgenderHealth CareDonald Trump
coloradodonald trumphealth and human serviceshealth carepoliticsrobert f. kennedy jrtransgender
Cwnewser
Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
