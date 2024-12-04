Ron DeSantis may be tapped by Donald Trump to head Defense Department

Will Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis quit his job to be President-elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense?

As Pete Hegseth, Trump’s first choice for the job, faces growing criticism for sexual misconduct allegations , the incoming President may dump his nominee and instead put Gov. Ron DeSantis up for the job, according to The Wall Street Journal . Other outlets have since confirmed the reporting.

The news broke hours after Trump attended a South Florida funeral for three fallen sheriff’s deputies in Palm Beach County in Florida. The reports also fueled questions of Hegseth as he met with senators about upcoming confirmation hearings and told press Trump encouraged him to “keep fighting” but declined to answer if he will withdraw his name from consideration.

The situation remains uncertain, not least because DeSantis and Trump appeared to have a strained relationship after the Florida Governor challenged the ex-President for the Republican nomination unsuccessfully earlier this year. Becoming Defense Secretary would be consequential, requiring DeSantis to resign as Governor two years ahead of the end of his term.

But his nomination could also prove consequential to transgender service members in the military. Already, Department of Defense sources have told media outlets they expect Trump to reinstate a transgender military ban , as he ordered during his first White House term.

But tapping DeSantis to head the Defense Department would install a politician with a lengthy record attacking transgender rights. That includes signing a transgender sports ban and the nation’s first “don’t say gay or trans” law, and even has threatened to charge trans Floridians with a gender different than their birth certificate with fraud.