Scroll To Top
Politics

San Francisco-area school board members get recalled after banning Pride flags

Markers and a Pride flag made from paper
i_am_zews/Shutterstock

Parents voted to oust Ryan Jergensen and Linda Hurley by less than 40 votes each.

Two members of a school board near San Francisco have lost their recall votes after approving a policy that banned LGBTQ+ Pride flags at schools.

Parents voted last week to oust Ryan Jergensen and Linda Hurley of the Sunol Glen Unified School District after they approved last year a policy forbidding banners at public schools other than the California and United States flags. Both candidates each lost their recall by less than 40 votes, with 254 to 218 voting against Jergensen and 249 to 223 against Hurley.

The vote came shortly after superintendent and principal of Sunol Glen School, Molleen Barnes, decided to fly the Progress Pride flag on the campus. Jergensen and Hurley voted in favor, with the third member, Ted Romo, voting in opposition, accusing his fellow officials of "censorship." Romo is now the only member to have kept their seat.

Chris Bobertz, a local parent, ran against Hurley for her seat several years ago, losing by just 26 votes. He has now assisted on the successful recall effort against her, telling CBS News Bay Area that the close margin is "not like the definitive outcome that I guess we were looking forward to, but we are hopeful."

"Above all we're looking forward to getting past this and moving to a more boring way of life, the way that things were before all this," Bobertz said.

Once the results of the election are certified, the Alameda County Board of Education must appoint temporary replacements for the school board seats until a new election can be held, most likely in November. Matt Sylvester, the Sunol Glen parent who led the recall campaign, told the San Francisco Chronicle that “as long as the people who have supported us go out and vote, statistically speaking, we should be sound.”

“They pulled a fast one on us with the flag ban resolution,” Sylvester said. “It was sneaky behavior, and then they pushed it through without listening to people. There’s been no compromise. This recall is about making a point that we will not stand for this.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo FeedNewsEducationCaliforniaSan Francisco
alameda countyalameda county board of educationchris bobertzelectionlinda hurleymatt sylvestermolleen barnespride flagsprogress pride flagrecallryan jergensenschool boardsunol glen schoolsunol glen unified school districtpolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio