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Tennessee House passes de facto transgender registry bill

Republican lawmakers say it’s about health data. Critics say it’s about tracking trans people.

a tennessee state trooper in shadow next to a window

A Tennessee State Trooper stands on guard near a window in the House gallery at the Tennessee State Capitol.

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Tennessee lawmakers on Thursday advanced a bill that critics say could lay the groundwork for something more sinister than its text alone suggests: a system that doesn’t just regulate transgender health care, but maps trans people.

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The Tennessee House passed House Bill 754 after a charged floor debate and protests inside and outside the Capitol in Nashville, advancing legislation that would require data collection on patients receiving gender-affirming care. Supporters of the bill describe the measure as a tool for understanding medical outcomes. Opponents say it is something else entirely. They say it is a mechanism for tracking a vulnerable population.

“This bill has traded on a story of health equality and health access,” Dahron Johnson, co-chair of the Tennessee Equality Project’s Nashville chapter, said in a statement. “But the real purpose of this bill continues to be targeting trans and gender-diverse patients and their providers throughout the state of Tennessee.”

Related: Tennessee bill could create public registry of trans residents’ medical info

Related: Tennessee Republican 'honorifics' bill is personal for the trans teacher at its center

The legislation would require clinics to report detailed information about gender-affirming care to the state, part of a broader effort, lawmakers say, to study treatment trends. But similar proposals in Tennessee have already raised alarms about what happens when “data collection” begins to resemble identification.

A related measure advancing through the legislature would compel providers to submit extensive details about care, including age, treatments, and geographic data, to the state, which would then publish aggregated reports. While the bill bars the release of directly identifying information, privacy experts warn that the level of detail could still make individuals identifiable, particularly in smaller communities.

Taken together, advocates argue, the policies risk functioning as a de facto registry.

That concern is not theoretical in Tennessee. In recent years, the state’s attorney general has already obtained medical records from a major hospital’s transgender clinic, intensifying fears among patients about how their information could be used.

Inside the Capitol on Thursday, those fears spilled into open protest. Demonstrators gathered outside the House chamber, while at least one protester was removed from the gallery during the vote as tensions escalated.

Related: Tennessee lawmakers weigh a dozen new Republican anti-LGBTQ+ bills

Related: Tennessee Republicans advance bill targeting what students can call transgender educators

Republican lawmakers backing the bill have emphasized that any data collected would be de-identified and described the effort as necessary to evaluate long-term care outcomes. But critics say the distinction offers little reassurance in a state where legislative efforts targeting transgender people have accelerated in recent years.

Outside the chamber, a coalition that included the Human Rights Campaign and PFLAG joined local organizers and faith leaders to protest the bill.

The measure now moves to the Tennessee Senate, where its companion, Senate Bill 676, awaits further action.

“It isn’t a done deal yet,” Johnson said. “We call on legislators in the Senate and voices throughout the state — communities and allies — to write, call, step out, and speak up against this bill while there’s still time to act against it.”

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