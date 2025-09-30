Scroll To Top
Politics

Toni Atkins drops out of California governor's race, cites 'no viable path forward'

Toni Atkins campaign photo
Courtesy Toni Atkins for Governor 2026

Toni Atkins

Toni Atkins has ended her campaign to become California's first woman and first out LGBTQ+ governor.

Toni Atkins will not become the first woman or first out LGBTQ+ governor of California governor in 2026 after announcing on Monday that she is dropping out of the race.

The long-serving state legislator, who is an out lesbian and a Democrat, said in a statement that she is ending her campaign to replace current Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom when his term ends next year. She noted that "though my campaign is ending, I will keep fighting for California's future."

"My intention was to build on that progress, to bring real solutions from day one, and to do good work for the people," Atkins wrote.
"That's why it's with such a heavy heart that I'm stepping aside today as a candidate for governor. Despite the strong support we've received and all we've achieved, there is simply no viable path forward to victory."

"With Donald Trump and his allies threatening everything we've worked for — gutting health care, cratering our economy, and stripping away fundamental rights and freedoms — we've got to make sure California has a Democratic governor leading the fight, and that means uniting as Democrats," she added.

Atkins had the support of only 2 percent of Democratic Primary voters in an August poll from Emerson College. Former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter held the lead at 18 percent, with Republican Steve Hilton the closest behind her at 12 percent. While former Vice President Kamala Harris polled high, she recently announced that she would not be entering the race.

Atkins was elected to the Assembly in 2010 and became speaker in 2014. She moved up to the state Senate in 2016 and became its president pro tempore in 2018, becoming the first lesbian to lead either the Assembly or the Senate and only the third lawmaker ever to hold both posts. She reached her term limit in the state Senate at the end of 2024. She previously told The Advocate after announcing her bid for governor that “I’ve enjoyed my 30 years in public service and I’m not ready to step back."

"To everyone who supported this campaign over the past 20 months whether you made a call, chipped in, showed up, or simply shared a kind word, thank you. ... You were the heart of this campaign," Atkins concluded in her statement. "And while this chapter is closing, what we built together is not. The work continues every community, every conversation, and every act of courage and hope."

PoliticsWomenDemocratic PartyCaliforniaLesbianYahoo FeedNews
californiacalifornia assemblycampaigndemocratic partydemocratic primarydrops outgavin newsomgovernorgovernor electiongovernor racekamala harriskatie porterpresident pro temporesteve hiltontoni atkinspolitics
Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
