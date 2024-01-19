Scroll To Top
Politics

Lesbian Toni Atkins announces run for California governor in 2026

lesbian politician toni atkins california state senator running governor
Shutterstock

Atkins enters a crowded field seeking to succeed Gavin Newsom, who is term-limited.

trudestress

The nation’s most populous state could elect a lesbian governor in 2026.

Longtime California legislator Toni Atkins, a Democrat, announced Friday that she will run for the post. She had said late last year that she was considering a run, but this makes it official.

Atkins made her announcement at the San Diego Air and Space Museum. She joins a crowded field of candidates seeking to succeed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom when he leaves office due to term limits.

“If someone had told me when I first came to California that I would be here today, I probably would have laughed out loud at how crazy that sounded,” she said in making the announcement, according to Politico. “I had always been too different. Too poor. Too country. Too gay. … Do I think my story provides some kind of golden ticket to the governor’s office? Of course not. But my experience defines me.”

Atkins grew up in a working-class family in rural Virginia; the family home did not have running water. She moved to San Diego in 1985 to help with child care for her twin sister, who was serving in the U.S. Navy. She then went to work for a women’s health clinic and later for San Diego City Council member Christine Kehoe, a lesbian who was the first out LGBTQ+ person on the council. When Kehoe was elected to the California Assembly in 2000, Atkins was elected to the council seat she vacated. Atkins was also San Diego’s acting mayor for a time.

Atkins was elected to the Assembly in 2010 and became speaker in 2014. She moved up to the state Senate in 2016 and became its president pro tempore in 2018. During governors’ absences, she has served as acting governor and signed bills into law. She is the first lesbian to lead either the Assembly or the Senate and only the third lawmaker ever to hold both posts. She will leave the president pro tempore position in February and will term out of the Senate at the end of the year.

In her announcement speech, “Atkins emphasized her blue-collar roots and her feminist identity,” the Los Angeles Times reports. Several union leaders spoke in support of her. Kehoe and California Secretary of State Shirley Weber were there to back her as well.

She also emphasized her legislative accomplishments, noting that she has “negotiated eight on-time budgets with two different governors” and managed “to go toe-to-toe and support the programs and policies that matter most in people’s everyday lives,” according to the Times. She has been an advocate for affordable housing, a tax credit for the working poor, reproductive rights, and holding down the cost of higher education. She is married to Jennifer LeSar, a housing consultant.

If Atkins is elected governor, she would be not only the first out LGBTQ+ person in the post but the first woman. The race is expected to include at least two other women. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis has already announced she is running, and former Comptroller Betty Yee plans to announce soon.

Yee, who is Asian-American, would be the first person of color to be California governor. Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, who is Black and Latino, has also declared his candidacy. Attorney General Rob Bonta, who is of Filipino heritage, is considering a run.

All are Democrats, and given the state’s makeup, the governor’s office is almost sure to remain in Democratic hands.

“I truly believe my record shows I’m the most qualified candidate based on the experience and the things that I’ve done,” Atkins told Politico in an interview, adding, “I have a vision for what I want to do and how I want to do it.”

2022 saw the election of the nation’s first two out lesbian governors — Maura Healey in Massachusetts and Tina Kotek in Oregon. Kate Brown, Kotek’s immediate predecessor, was the first out bisexual governor in the U.S. In 2018, Jared Polis of Colorado became the first out gay man elected governor of any state; Jim McGreevey came out as gay upon resigning as governor of New Jersey in 2004.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsWomenCaliforniaLesbianYahoo Feed
californiademocratdemocratic partyhigher educationjared polisjim mcgreeveykate brownlesbianmaura healeypoliticiansreproductive rightssan diegotina kotektoni atkinswomen
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio