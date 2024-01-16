Scroll To Top
Politics

LGBTQ+ Iowans feel threatened by Republican candidates' stances

LGBTQ+ Iowans feel threatened by Republican candidates' stances
Shutterstock

The contenders for the Republican presidential nomination have served up a heaping helping of homophobia and transphobia.

trudestress

As Iowans got ready to vote in the Republican presidential caucus LGBTQ+ residents expressed concern about the homophobic and transphobic views of the candidates.

“I fought for their rights and now they want to take away mine,” trans military veteran Eligh Cade recently told The Washington Post.The Post interviewed Cade and others at Iowa’s oldest LGBTQ+ bar, the Blazing Saddle in Des Moines. Cade is a security guard at the bar.

The Republican presidential aspirants have proudly touted their opposition to gender-affirming health care, especially for youth; to trans women’s participation in women’s sports; and sometimes to trans identity itself. “Transgenderism, especially in kids, is a mental health disorder,” businessman Vivek Ramaswamy said in the second GOP presidential debate, held in September.

Several have called for a national ban on gender-affirming care, at least for young people, including the front-runner, Donald Trump (who was declared winner of the caucuses barely after they started Monday night). Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is rising in the polls, has made the outrageous claim that trans girls’ inclusion in girls’ school sports causes suicidal ideation in cisgender teen girls. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed many anti-LGBTQ+ bills into law, such as the infamous “don’t say gay” bill, banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in his state’s public schools. In debates and ads, the candidates have appeared to compete for who can be most anti-trans.

As distressing as their rhetoric is, it hasn’t won over any LGBTQ+ Iowans. “They know they won’t get our vote,” Isaac Lovan, who directs and performs in drag shows at the Saddle, told the Post.

Past Democratic candidates have courted the LGBTQ+ vote in Iowa. In 2019, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, campaigning for the Dem nomination, did her makeup with Lovan and posted on Twitter about it, then served drinks at the bar.

Jill Biden, now first lady, gave a speech at the bar on her husband’s behalf in 2020. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, also seeking the nomination that year, appeared there during Pride.

No Republican candidate has ever visited the Saddle.

Pictured, from left: Nikki Haley, Donald Trump, and Ron DeSantis

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsIowaYahoo Feed
politiciansiowades moinesblazing saddlenikki haleyron desantisdonald trumpvivek ramaswamyhomophobiatransphobiarepublican partycaucus
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio