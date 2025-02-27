Art Museum of the Americas cancels Black & LGBTQ+ exhibitions after Trump’s DEI crackdown

The Art Museum of the Americas in Washington, D.C. , has canceled two major exhibitions showcasing Black and LGBTQ+ artists, citing executive orders from President Donald Trump targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The Washington Post reports that the decision comes amid a broader push to defund DEI programs across federally supported institutions.

One canceled exhibition, “Before the Americas,” was set to open on March 21 and feature 40 works by Afro-Latino, Caribbean, and African American artists. The show, curated by Washington-based artist Cheryl D. Edwards, highlighted migration, colonialism, and the African diaspora’s cultural impact, the Post reports. Among the artists featured were Wifredo Lam, Elizabeth Catlett, and Amy Sherald, the portraitist of former First Lady Michelle Obama. Edwards told Hyperallergic that this would have been the first time the museum displayed such a significant number of African American artists.

Edwards, commissioned to curate the show in 2021, told Hyperallergic that museum leadership informed her that the Trump administration had labeled the exhibition as a “DEI program and event” and withdrawn funding that the Biden administration had earmarked.

“‘I have been instructed to call you and tell you that the museum [show] is terminated,’” Edwards says Adriana Ospina, the museum’s director, told her, according to the Post. “Nobody uses that word in art — terminated.”

Internal emails reviewed by Hyperallergic confirm that the U.S. government had been the show’s primary financial sponsor before pulling its support. When Edwards offered to secure private funding, AMA refused.

A second canceled exhibition, “Nature’s Wild With Andil Gosine,” focused on queer theory and colonial law in the Caribbean. The Canadian visionary’s show featured multiple LGBTQ+ artists, including a centerpiece video installation by the late Lorraine O’Grady. Gosine told The Washington Post that he was informed of the decision on February 5 without further explanation.