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Gilbert Baker’s original Pride flag takes a trip to Ireland

The first official rainbow Pride flag makes a historic journey overseas.

Gilbert Baker’s original Pride flag takes a trip to Ireland

In 1978, artist and activist Gilbert Baker designed the original rainbow flag — which remains the basis for all modern variations of the famous Pride symbol. The first flag, hand-stitched and dyed by Gilbert and a handful of friends and volunteers, was unveiled at San Francisco’s Gay Freedom Day Parade that same year.

Baker’s rainbow flag is now making a historic journey across the Atlantic Ocean, where it will be on loan to the city of Cork, Ireland, for four months.

Creator of the original rainbow Pride flag, Gilbert Baker.Mike Hollar/Florida Keys News Bureau/Getty Images

In March, the flag’s official caretakers, the GLBT Historical Society, hosted a ceremonial signing of an agreement with the Irish city and the Cork Public Museum. This marks the first time the flag has ever been loaned and exhibited outside the United States. The flag’s arrival in Cork also coincides with the opening of the museum’s first permanent LGBTQ+ exhibition.

“As stewards of the original rainbow flag, created in 1978, we are entrusted with preserving its history and increasing greater awareness of its legacy,” said Roberto Ordeñana, executive director of GLBT Historical Society, at the ceremony. “The rainbow flag’s importance extends far beyond any one museum, city, or nation — our shared history belongs to all of us, regardless of borders.”

GLBT’s Roberto Ordeñana with lord mayor of Cork, Fergal Dennehy.courtesy GLBT Historical Society

The museum’s curator, Dan Breen, added, “Having Gilbert Baker’s flag on public display at the museum sends a strong message that Cork Public Museum is a place for everyone, regardless of your age, gender, or sexual orientation.”

This article is part of The Advocate's July-Aug 2026 print issue, on newsstands July 7. Support queer media and subscribe — or download the issue through Apple News+, Zinio, Nook, or PressReader starting June 18.

Don Lemon on the cover of The Advocate's July-Aug 2026 print issue

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