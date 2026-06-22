Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Meet NYC Mayor Mamdani’s LGBTQ+ avengers

The mayor of New York City has appointed several LGBTQ+ people to powerful positions. Learn more about them here.

Meet NYC Mayor Mamdani’s LGBTQ+ avengers

Taylor Brown; Shawn(ta) Smith-Cruz; Lillian Bonsignore

CBS New York; courtesy Smith-Cruz; FDNY

Zohran Mamdani made history last year as a Democratic Socialist who won New York City’s mayoral election. The now-mayor’s win wasn’t just a victory for progressives; his campaign promised to allocate resources for queer and transgender New Yorkers as well as incorporate policy guidance by high-profile LGBTQ+ organizers.

Now halfway through his first year in office, Mamdani is attempting to live up to the lofty LGBTQ+ policy agenda that endeared him to trans New Yorkers. In that time, he’s already established the city’s first-ever office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs and appointed trans civil rights attorney Taylor Brown as its inaugural director.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announcing Taylor Brown as head of NYC\u2019s new office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs Mayor Zohran Mamdani announcing Taylor Brown as head of NYC’s new office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.CBS New York

“This role and, especially being housed in the Mayor’s Office of Equity and Racial Justice, where my office sits, really does feel like the perfect intersection of everything I’ve been working on in my professional career, and just based on my personal experience,” Brown tells The Advocate.

As a trans woman who grew up in a rural town in North Carolina, Brown says her fight for trans rights has always been personal. Previously working for the ACLU, Lambda Legal, and the New York State Office of the Attorney General under Letitia James, Brown has spent her life fighting for equal protections for trans people.

“I’m well aware of the disparities that have existed for my communities in this office, diversity of intersectionality, as well as the contemporary challenges that we face with ongoing hostilities from the federal government,” Brown says.

Shawnta Smith-Cruz, commissioner of the New York City Department of Records and Information Services Shawn(ta) Smith-Cruz, commissioner of the New York City Department of Records and Information Services.courtesy Smith-Cruz

Among Mamdani’s other historic LGBTQ+ appointees are Shawn(ta) Smith-Cruz, a Black lesbian archivist, librarian, and dean of the Barnard Library, as commissioner of the New York City Department of Records and Information Services, and Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore, a lesbian with over 30 years of service in the FDNY.

“To know that young LGBTQ+ people — and particularly young women considering a career in public safety — can look at the fire commissioner and see themselves is profoundly moving,” Bonsignore says.

Lillian Bonsignore getting sworn in as the new FDNY Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore getting sworn in as the new FDNY Fire Commissioner.courtesy FDNY

But representation isn’t just about making history, it’s about making progress,” she continues. “My goal is to ensure that our department reflects every corner of the beautiful city we serve, and that every single member feels safe, respected, and supported when they put on their uniform.”

The historic appointments mark a distinct shift in New York City’s leadership as well as a codification of years of efforts by LGBTQ+ organizers.

This article is part of The Advocate's July-Aug 2026 print issue, on newsstands July 7. Support queer media and subscribe — or download the issue through Apple News+, Zinio, Nook, or PressReader starting June 18.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Two men sit together at a coffee table while reviewing documents.
Opinion

LGBTQ+ immigrants struggle to prove relationships they had to hide to survive

The very actions that once kept them safe can become obstacles in the U.S. immigration system, writes attorney Richard T. Herman.

2017 Heritage of Pride group marches with balloon rainbows during the NYC LGBTQIA Pride March celebrating history and community in New York City
Culture

Grand marshals demand NYC Pride shut out hospitals that abandoned trans kids

They are calling on Heritage of Pride to stand with trans youth and block hospitals, including NYU Langone Health and Mount Sinai, from participating.

education secretary linda mcmahon and actor mario lopez on the north lawn of the white house
National

Trump Education Department investigates Michigan schools over trans-inclusive policies

The probes into Ann Arbor, Monroe, and Chippewa Valley schools are the latest in a broader federal push against transgender students during Pride Month.

An educator speaks to a group of older students in a classroom setting while students listen, take notes, and work on laptops.
Opinion

What it feels like to teach through an era determined to erase trans lives

As anti-trans policies reshape classrooms, one educator argues that refusal has become an act of care.

More For You

The queer joy of WeHo Pride’s Women’s Freedom Festival

The queer joy of WeHo Pride’s Women’s Freedom Festival
courtesy The L Project
In 2019, activist, inventor, and chief operating officer of the nonprofit L-Project, Chris Baldwin, had a vision to create a more inclusive, female-centric Pride event after finding a lack of spaces in the L.A. area specifically for queer women. And so, the Women’s Freedom Festival was born — which now dovetails annually with WeHo Pride’s Dyke March. Keep Reading →

Marcos Aycox, aka The Tatted Violinist, found a better queer life through music

​musician Marcos Aycox with his violin

Marcos Aycox

courtesy The Tatted Violinist
Marcos Aycox is an acclaimed musician who’s played at Carnegie Hall, shared the stage with Broadway stars like Tituss Burgess, Jonathan Groff, and Nina West, and collaborated with artistic legends like Sir James Galway, Deborah Voigt, and Natasha Trethewey. But life for Aycox, known professionally as The Tatted Violinist, hasn’t always been easy. In fact, his story is one of amazing perseverance through often brutal circumstances. However, music, he says, has been a guiding light throughout. Keep Reading →

The rise of queer line dancing: ‘A bit like going to church’

queer country line dancers
Hugh Hobbs; Erika Rich
This article was written by guest contributor Diane Anastasio. Keep Reading →

Meet the Gardening Gays, a couple planting the seeds of LGBTQ+ acceptance

Kevin Graham and Dragan Kurbalija

Kevin Graham and Dragan Kurbalija

courtesy Gardening Gays
The sign is the first thing you notice. Planted along US-301, a major highway and I-95 bypass that tens of thousands of people travel every year between Florida and New England, it reads in large, unambiguous letters: Gardening Gays Farm. No small print. No apology. Keep Reading →

Know Your Rep: Becca Balint talks being out in Congress

Know Your Rep: Becca Balint talks being out in Congress
balint.house.gov
Each fall, congresswomen across the political spectrum find common ground on the softball diamond. But U.S. Rep. Becca Balint told The Advocate that camaraderie from the annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game — a breast cancer fundraiser — rarely reaches the Capitol. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved