Scroll To Top
Sports

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner supports New York policy banning trans women from sports

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner
Shutterstock

LGBTQ+ advocates are stunned by the transgender woman’s ongoing stance against the inclusion of trans people in many facets of public life.

Cwnewser

Caitlyn Jenner, an Olympic gold medalist, reality television personality, and a prominent, though controversial, transgender figure, expressed her support for a New York ordinance that restricts female sports teams with transgender athletes from accessing Nassau County-owned facilities. Speaking alongside County Executive Bruce Blakeman in Mineola on Monday, Jenner, 74, emphasized her concern that allowing transgender athletes like herself to compete against other cisgender women could detrimentally impact women’s sports. “Let’s stop it now while we can,” Jenner said, highlighting a preventive stance on what she perceives as a threat to the competitive balance within women’s athletics, NBC News reports.

Related: Caitlyn Jenner Says Florida Gov.’s Transphobia Is Just ‘Common Sense’

The Nassau County policy, as reported by Salon, specifically targets transgender women, effectively excluding them from participation in women’s sports teams that wish to use over 100 athletic facilities managed by the county. Notably absent from this policy is any mention of transgender men, whose experiences and challenges in the realm of competitive sports are seemingly disregarded by such legislative efforts. This omission is indicative of a broader pattern observed within Republican and far-right discourse, which frequently frames transgender inclusion in sports as a direct disadvantage to cisgender women, while the participation of transgender men remains largely unaddressed.

“All I’m trying to do is protect women,” Jenner said.

She contends that the inclusion of transgender women could undermine the progress achieved through Title IX, a law designed to eliminate sex-based discrimination in federally funded educational programs and activities, including athletics. Jenner’s stance has been met with criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates , who argue that such positions contribute to the marginalization and discrimination of transgender athletes.

Jenner, known for her support of ex-President Donald Trump, has often criticized the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s competitive sports. Born in New York, Jenner has made her home in the Los Angeles area for many years. She entered the political landscape with a bid for the governorship of California as a Republican candidate in 2021, but lost.

NBC News highlighted criticism from David Kilmnick of the Long Island-based LGBT Network, who described Jenner’s endorsement of the ban as a “baffling contradiction” to her own identity as a transgender woman, framing it as “not only hypocritical but also harmful” to the LGBTQ+ community.

From Your Site Articles
SportsCaitlyn JennerYahoo FeedNew YorkPoliticsTransgendertelevisionNewsPeople
anti-trans policiesathletescaitlyn jennerdonald trumplos angelesnassau caountynew yorkolympicspoliticsreality tvsportstransgendertransgender athletes
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Bearrison Street Fair 2022 in pictures
Photography
Badge
gallery

60 Burly Pics from Bearrison Street Fair 2022

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio