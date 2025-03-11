If our neighbor Canada hates us and Trump, what does that say for the rest of the world?

Listening to Canada’s incoming Prime Minister Mark Carney’s acceptance speech reminded me of some of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tirades against America of yesteryear. That’s because horrifically, Russia is now more of an ally than our next-door neighbor Canada.

Let that sink in for a moment.

"I know these are dark days, dark days brought on by a country we can no longer trust." That was perhaps the most remarkable quote from Carney’s speech. And he distanced Canada even further by squelching Donald Trump’s ridiculous previous comments about making Canada the U.S.’s 51st state, “America isn't Canada, [and] will never, ever be part of America in any way, shape, or form.”

I’ve talked to friends on different continents, and I get the same message from all of them, basically, in a nutshell saying, “F**k the U.S.” Trump is hated the world over , and my fellow Americans, so are we. And that’s because over 70 million people were dumb enough to vote for this absolute jerk, who in less than 100 days has removed the U.S. from our allies, friends and neighbors.

It’s a case of birds of a feather who flock together. When you’re best buddies with Vladimir Putin and exchange love letters with Kim Jong Un, you are telegraphing to the world that you are a bad bird too.

In the annals of global leadership, few figures have managed to alienate allies, embolden adversaries, and undermine international norms as swiftly and recklessly as Trump. Once a nation that championed democracy and collaboration, the United States now finds itself isolated and scorned, largely due to the actions of its own leader.

Carney’s speech spoke for the rest of the world, who reached their breaking point with Trump and the U.S. after his belittling and dismissive treatment of Ukraine.

Just last week, Trump made the perilous — and ignorant — decision to suspend all military aid to Ukraine, a nation valiantly defending its sovereignty against Russian aggression. This abrupt cessation of support not only jeopardizes Ukraine's defense capabilities but also signals a disturbing shift in U.S. foreign policy.

By pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate with Russian President Putin, Trump is siding with an authoritarian regime over a democratic ally . This move has been met with widespread condemnation, with critics arguing that Trump has "effectively surrendered to Putin before the negotiations have even begun."

Members of the UK's Ukrainian community, protest outside the London US Embassy about US President Donald Trump's White House treatment of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump's decision to halt military support and intelligence assistance of Ukrainian forces with its war with Russia, on 5th March 2025, in London, England. Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images

Our NATO allies have held emergency meetings , and they are t hreatening to withhold intelligence information from the United States. Just like Canada, the world is stiff-arming the U.S. and figuring out how to move forward without us.

In a display of economic belligerence and bewildering back-and-forth, Trump imposed sweeping tariffs of 25 percent on imports from Canada and Mexico, and 10 percent on Chinese goods. And then he put them on hold, and then he canceled them, and announced them again.

I don’t know if that’s right or not, because who can keep up with his craziness and mind-changing on tariffs? Well, our allies are keeping up, and they are pissed! When you treat your friends like this, toying with them on serious economic matters, who is ever going to trust you again?

These measures have provoked swift retaliation. Last week outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the tariffs as "totally unacceptable.” He also called them “ a very dumb thing to do .” China called it a “war. ”

And the Mexican government has vowed to implement its own set of counter-tariffs, further escalating tensions. These protectionist policies not only strain diplomatic relations but also threaten global economic stability, rekindling fears of inflation and market volatility.

Would you ever believe that China’s President Xi Jinping, Trudeau, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum would all agree that the U.S. sucks?

Trump's "America First" mantra has also translated into a series of withdrawals from critical international agreements . By planning to pull out of the World Health Organization, the U.S. has abdicated its leadership role in global health, undermining coordinated responses to pandemics and other health crises.

He also pulled the U.S. out of the United Nations climate treaty — again. It signals his total and complete disregard for the collective effort of the world, by all nearly 200 conscientious nations, except for Iran, North Korea, Yemen, and us.

Wow, we really keep good company! Who would have believed just six months ago that Iran, North Korea, and the United States would all be on the same side?

The repercussions of Trump's actions are palpable both at home and abroad. “The Star-Spangled Banner,” once a symbol of unity, is now met with boos . A friend of mine was in Canada recently, went to a hockey game, and felt awkward to be an American when the booing started. “It wasn’t just people booing,” he said. “They were screaming expletives at the U.S. I kept thinking, ‘F-Trump for making me feel so ashamed.”

Something like this is reflecting deep-seated domestic divisions and dissatisfaction with the current administration. America's reputation has plummeted, with traditional allies distancing themselves and adversaries emboldened by the U.S.'s erratic policies.

Not to be outdone, Trump was joined in his attack of Zelenskyy by his evil twin, JD Vance. Prior to him being elected vice president, I wrote numerous columns about the deplorable Vance. But now the world knows what we all saw while all his weirdness and vileness became exposed during the campaign.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM MARCH 02, 2025: Pro-Ukraine supporters including American citizens gather outside Downing Street to call on international community to continue its support for Ukraine as British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer convenes a major defence summit with European and NATO leaders aimed at securing lasting and enforced peace in Ukraine, in London, United Kingdom on March 02, 2025. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Last week, Vance drew significant international ire with his comments dismissing the value of European military support in Ukraine, suggesting that a "better security guarantee" could be achieved without relying on countries that "haven’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years."

They were interpreted as dismissive of the United Kingdom and France, both of which have committed to contributing troops to a potential European peacekeeping force in Ukraine. British politicians, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, expressed outrage , highlighting the sacrifices of British soldiers in recent conflicts. During a parliamentary session, Starmer paid tribute to the 642 Britons who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan, underscoring the nation's active military engagement over recent decades.

French officials echoed this sentiment , emphasizing that French and British soldiers who fought and sometimes died alongside American forces deserve respect.

In response to the criticism, Vance denied that his remarks were aimed at the U.K. or France, but who’s going to believe Vance, who repeatedly, like his boss, lies through his teeth? The damage was already done. This incident has strained diplomatic relations, with British and French media outlets criticizing Vance's perceived ignorance of their countries' recent military contributions.

Clearly, this won’t be the last time Vance berates our allies, or for that matter, Trump bullies our allies and sings the praises of Russia. Chances are things will only get worse. It’s hard to believe the president and vice president of the United States of America are in competition to be the most hated men in the world.

The United States stands at a precipice. Our global standing diminishes daily, and our alliances are fraying rapidly and most likely will be severed if Trump and Vance continue their behavior..

In his speech yesterday, Carney summed up what the world thinks of Trump and the U.S. “We can give ourselves far, far more than Donald Trump can ever take away, but it will — it will take extraordinary efforts. It won't be business as usual. We will have to do things we haven't imagined before, at speeds we didn't think possible. We will do it. We will do it for the common good, so that everyone, everyone benefits.”

Everyone, that is, except for the United States.