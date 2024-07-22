Scroll To Top
Voices

Advancing equality during Disability Pride Month

Disability Pride Month transgender woman wheelchair conference room work meeting
Shutterstock Creative

July is Disability Pride Month, a time to celebrate progress in championing accessibility and equity. But, as Easterseals's President and CEO writes, more work is still needed.

Everybody should have the freedom to live a life of limitless opportunity.

Yet, disabled LGBTQ+ adults are more likely to face higher unemployment, discrimination in hiring, lower wages, and insufficient access to employment benefits. Higher rates of poverty and less opportunity translate to LGBTQ+ adults with disabilities experiencing higher rates of mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Meanwhile, nearly two in three LGBTQ+ adolescents with disabilities report feeling discriminated against because of their disability. They're also more likely to be bullied and drop out of school.

Disabled LGBTQ+ people live at the intersection of two frequently marginalized communities. Considering the increased amounts of discrimination, bias, and reverberating consequences, the world needs to be more welcoming and accessible for all.

Disability Pride Month is celebrated in July because it marks the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), enacted into law in 1990. Similar to LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Disability Pride Month started as a protest. The passage of the ADA changed how people with disabilities access the world, becoming the global model that other countries use to increase accessibility and mitigate discrimination.

There's much to celebrate this July. We can also honor Disability Pride by advancing protections against discrimination across all aspects of life. We all have a role to play in making our society more equitable, inclusive, and just for LGBTQ+ disabled people.

Employers can greatly reduce bias and create an inclusive employee culture, from recruitment to retention. HR departments can prioritize inclusion throughout every stage of the hiring process, regularly evaluating their methodologies and how workplace culture contributes to belonging. Such focus can result in hiring more qualified people with marginalized identities, enriching an organization across all levels.

This practice can also help employers build a stronger workforce by engaging talent that might otherwise be excluded, undervalued, or disrespected. Additionally, reviewing benefits packages, onboarding practices, and office policies—all guided by inclusivity—can ensure employees feel safe and supported, positively impacting employers' retention rates.

Schools are another essential space to ensure safety and inclusivity for disabled LGBTQ+ youth. Educators, counselors, and school administrators can take concrete steps to help build this space among their parent/guardian and student communities. This means reviewing a school's policies to ensure comprehensive bullying and harassment policies, specifically protecting children who are gender-expansive and/or disabled. Addressing cyberbullying is also critically important today and requires schools to understand and clearly define prohibited activities. Creating a safe and inclusive school environment will help build the conditions for all students to find out who they are, speak their minds, identify their passions and skills, and achieve what they set out to do.

Collaboration is vital for advocates and allies in disability and LGBTQ+ rights spaces. It goes beyond acknowledging the existence of an identity and explores perspectives that impact the disabled and LGBTQ+ communities. The strides made and stories told at the intersection of these identities continue to motivate me to do more during Disability Pride Month and beyond.

Together, we can help build a world that's more welcoming and accessible for disabled LGBTQ+ people.

Kendra Davenport is the President and CEO of Easterseals, the nation's leading advocacy group and provider of life-changing disability and community services. Equalpride is proud to be a Community Partner with Easterseals.

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines and email us at voices@equalpride.com. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists, and editors, and do not necessarily represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.

VoicesYahoo Feed
accessibilitydiscriminationequalityinclusivitylgbtqvoices
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Kendra E. Davenport

Read Full Bio