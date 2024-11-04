Allyship or betrayal? The dilemma of supporting LGBTQ+ rights and Donald Trump

As a queer married couple, we understand firsthand the importance of LGBTQ+ rights and protections. We strive to empower our community, believing that our lived experiences uniquely position us to make impactful changes that others cannot.

Yet, we've struggled with a profoundly troubling phenomenon in recent years.

There are people in our lives - friends, family members, acquaintances - who claim to support us and the LGBTQ+ community while simultaneously expressing intent to vote for Donald Trump. This cognitive dissonance has left us confused, hurt, and frankly, terrified for the future of LGBTQ+ rights in America.

How can someone claim to care for us and support our rights and existence while backing a political figure whose administration has consistently undermined LGBTQ+ protections? This question disturbs us and many others in the community.

During his presidency, Trump and his team took numerous actions that negatively impacted our community. From banning transgender individuals from serving in the military to expanding religious exemption rules that allow for discrimination, the administration's policies were a direct assault on LGBTQ+ rights.

But the threat doesn't end with past actions. The current landscape for LGBTQ+ rights is terrifying, with concerning developments on the horizon.

Project 2025, a comprehensive plan developed by the Heritage Foundation and embraced by many Trump allies, presents a severe threat to our community. This initiative aims to radically reshape the federal government if a Republican wins the presidency in 2024, with proposals that would effectively erase legal recognition of transgender and non-binary individuals, ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth, and promote policies that exclude LGBTQ+ families.

In addition to this, the surge in anti-LGBTQ+ healthcare policies and the composition of the Supreme Court, significantly influenced by Trump's appointments, raise alarming concerns about the stability of hard-won rights like marriage equality and anti-discrimination protections.

Given all this, how can someone claim to support both Trump and the LGBTQ+ community?

We've wrestled with this question, trying to understand the mindset of those close to us who maintain this contradictory stance. Some may be unaware of the full extent of Trump's policies and their impact. Others might prioritize different political issues, believing the benefits in other areas outweigh the negatives for the LGBTQ+ community. There's also the possibility of cognitive dissonance, where supporters compartmentalize their support for Trump and their support for LGBTQ+ rights, avoiding the uncomfortable contradiction.

Not only have we wondered how those close to us can support us as individuals while voting red, but we've also been confused about public figures like Peter Thiel's intent to vote for Trump and Caitlyn Jenner endorsing him. Whether it's wealth or privilege making them feel untouchable, we wish they could see that anti-LGBTQ policies are a real issue for people who aren't able to use that kind of privilege (read: being rich and white) to their advantage.

But the most concerning is the possibility of internalized homophobia for LGBTQ+ supporters out there. Do these people have such disregard for themselves and their safety that they would put their rights at risk for gains elsewhere? Do they genuinely believe they won't ever bump up against discrimination or exclusion if they are out and Republican?

And for the so-called "allies." These people have a fundamental misunderstanding of what true allyship is. Supporting LGBTQ+ people means more than simply being personally accepting of individuals in your life; it requires backing policies that empower us and protect us from harm.

The argument that one can separate support for a politician from their policies falls flat when those policies have real, often devastating consequences for LGBTQ+ individuals. The potential implementation of Project 2025, the rollback of healthcare protections, and the threat to marriage equality through Supreme Court decisions are not abstract political positions but direct attacks on the dignity, safety, and freedom of LGBTQ+ people.

We find ourselves asking these tough questions and confronting this uncomfortable topic. We must ask them to reflect deeply on their choices and the real-world implications of their political support. Are they fully aware of the policies and actions taken by Trump and his allies that affect LGBTQ+ people? How do they reconcile their support for Trump with their claimed support for us and our rights? What does true allyship look like, and are they living up to that standard?

It's a painful conversation but one that's necessary. The stakes are too high, and the potential for harm too great to accept anything less than unequivocal support and action for LGBTQ+ rights. We cannot afford to be passive or hope for the best. This election and the political climate it shapes will have profound implications for our community's future.

In the end, we believe that the claim of supporting both Trump and LGBTQ+ rights is, at best, misguided and, at worst, disingenuous. True allyship requires more than words; it demands action and consistent support for policies that protect and empower the LGBTQ+ community.

Only by confronting these uncomfortable truths and having these difficult conversations can we hope to create a society that truly embraces and protects all its members, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender expression. For us, our community, and the future we're working to build, we must demand nothing less than genuine, unwavering support for LGBTQ+ rights.

The power, agency, and legacy we're fighting for depend on it.

Cat Perez (she/they) has over 18 years of experience in product and design, with a passion for creating innovative and inclusive solutions that have a lasting positive impact. As the CEO and co-founder of Heyfamm.com, she partnered with her wife, Marianna Di Regolo, to launch a platform that showcases LGBTQ+ founded brands, products, and services across multiple categories and sectors. Marianna Di Regolo (she/her) is the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Famm. Before co-founding Famm, Marianna worked with entrepreneurs, small business owners, and tech companies, driving their growth online with a focus on social impact and LGBTQIA+ led organizations.

