I’m a gay dad, and I’m furious at Donald Trump for scaring people about Tylenol

Like many American parents, I am reeling after President Trump, flanked by his health leaders, defied proven research and parental experience and lied to the public that Tylenol (acetaminophen) causes autism when taken by pregnant women and children.

In his blame-anyone-else style, Trump’s false accusations are an abomination for already beleaguered expectant mothers and parents making difficult daily health choices for themselves and their children, especially those who have children with autism. My heart goes out to parents with autistic children who are seeking answers, because this announcement has not brought answers – only more confusion and misinformation. And it is with this compassion and hope for future autism research breakthroughs that I still stand behind Tylenol as a trusted ally in raising my family.

While much of the emphasis of Trump’s news conference was on the use of Tylenol by pregnant women, Trump also made broader statements not to give Tylenol to children, which has an equally consequential impact. As a father and one-time partner to the mother of my children, I have learned that expecting a child and parenting are daily, or even minute-by-minute, journeys in making the best health decisions we can. There were many moments during both the pregnancies and raising of my own two children and stepchild that each experienced temporary pain. For the mother, it may have been a fever from illness or swollen joints due to pregnancy. For the children, it may have been from teething to fever spikes, growth spurts, and minor accidents that would have our children suffering and wailing in misery at all hours of the day and night. Finding a safe, immediate, and effective remedy was always our top priority, and Tylenol was always a safe option.

Like most American families, we are responsible in our approach to administering medicine to ourselves and our children. We always consulted with our obstetrician and pediatricians and relied on our experience when dealing with ailments of all types. When it came to temporarily resolving fevers, swelling, and minor pains, trying Tylenol first seemed to be the recommended choice from our doctors. Few things are as comforting as a child’s fever subsiding after Tylenol and them going back to sleep at 2 a.m.

Parents often face an overwhelming number of opinions, suggestions, and advice – from family, friends, and the internet. It does not help when the President of the United States makes false claims and instills fear by telling parents not to take a drug that has repeatedly proven to be safe. His inability to pronounce acetaminophen at a news conference on the subject suggests his limited experience administering it to his own family. Tylenol is one of the most studied over-the-counter medications, and when it’s used according to directions, it’s proven to be one of the safest options available for both expectant mothers and children.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) reaffirms that acetaminophen remains the pain reliever of choice in pregnancy. Like many medications, their guidance to expectant mothers is to administer the lowest effective dose for the shortest time and consult your doctors about specific situations. And for children, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has repeatedly advised that acetaminophen is safe when given as directed with weight-based dosing and not exceeding the recommended number of doses and duration. They explicitly state there is no evidence linking appropriately dosed pediatric acetaminophen or Children’s Tylenol to autism.

For my family, Tylenol and Children’s Tylenol have been and always will be part of our medical toolkit. That said, every parent must make decisions on medicine for themselves and their children based on their values and experiences. I encourage all parents — gay, straight, or otherwise — to have discussions with and seek guidance from their doctors and make the best choices. Regardless of your family makeup, we want our children to have the best in care and comfort. Today’s parents have the ability and modern-day tools to deliver both.