Let's name prisons, landfills, and volcanos after Trump, and put his Colorado portrait on the penny

Years ago, I had to go to a PR awards dinner where one of my colleagues was honored. He was an absolute jerk, a narcissistic egomaniac who took credit for other people’s work, lied about how hard he worked, and bragged about how smart he was — he was an idiot. Seeing him get an award was one of the most obnoxious things I ever witnessed.

Then along comes our current band of jerks, House Republicans , who have completely surpassed anything I ever thought was ridiculous, offensive, nauseous and obnoxious.

In moves that would make even the most sycophantic courtiers of history vomit, certain Republican lawmakers are falling over themselves to lavish unprecedented — and undeserved — honors on Donald Trump .

From proposals to deface U.S. currency to desecrating Mount Rushmore with his face, these silly and stupid stunts not only strain credulity but also underscore a troubling penchant for idolizing a figure whose legacy is revolting instead of revolutionary and heinous instead of heroic.

After reading this article on Politico over the weekend, I started thinking about the proper ways we should be immortalizing him that are the antithesis of Mount Rushmore, $100 bills, and airports.

Consider U.S. Rep. Addison McDowell of North Carolina, who must have been smoking a funny vape, when he introduced a bill that seeks to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after Trump. McDowell claims that Trump "took a bullet for us" and is "going to save the country."

It's unclear how renaming an airport after a figure known for implementing travel bans and illegally deporting migrants on planes against a federal judge’s order aligns with the spirit of international travel and diplomacy. The only aviation Trump cares about is his obsession with getting his new , gilded Air Force One.

Then there’s Florida U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who has put forward a deranged bill to immortalize Trump's face on Mount Rushmore , placing him alongside the likes of Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, and Lincoln. Luna praises Trump's "remarkable accomplishments," though she stops short of specifying which achievements warrant such an honor. Perhaps criminal indictments, guilty verdicts, or the incitement of an insurrection are the milestones she has in mind.

And here’s one that is really off the rails. U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas introduced the Golden Age Act of 2025 bill, aiming to replace Benjamin Franklin on the $100 bill with Trump's portrait. If this happens, it can’t be the portrait of Trump that hangs in the Colorado State Capitol, which for some reason infuriates our Dear Leader .

Gill asserts that Trump ushered in a "golden age" for America, a claim that many historians and economists might find, to put it mildly, debatable. Perhaps Trump’s face should be put on a $502 million dollar bill , which is what he owes New York State, or the $83 million bill, which is how much he owes E. Jean Carroll.

Not to be outdone, South Carolina U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson proposed a new $250 bill featuring Trump's likeness, ostensibly to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary. One might wonder if the irony was lost on them, that introducing higher denominations could be seen as a nod to inflationary times, much like the economic tumult associated with Trump's policies.

Not content with renaming airports, revamping currency, and reshaping national monuments, New York U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney proposes making Trump's birthday , June 14, a federal holiday, conveniently merging it with Flag Day. I’m wondering why she didn’t go the whole nine yards and just replace the 50 stars on the flag with Trump’s portrait? Again, not the one in Colorado.

Tenney argues that Trump's impact on the nation warrants such recognition, akin to the federal holiday commemorating George Washington's birthday. Let me point out that Washington led the Continental Army to victory and Lincoln presided over reuniting the country, whereas Trump has a historic two impeachments and …well, everything else.

While these lawmakers trip over themselves to honor Trump, countless unsung heroes in American history remain largely unrecognized. So, for beginners, let's just point out a few LGBTQ+ heroes who have really done the hard work to ensure our freedom and democracy.

Take Bayard Rustin , a gay African American who was the chief architect of the 1963 March on Washington. His unwavering commitment to nonviolence and social justice was instrumental in the civil rights movement, yet his sexuality led to his marginalization within the movement. Trump is trashing Rustin’s fight for civil rights.

Marsha P. Johnson , a Black transgender woman, played a pivotal role in the Stonewall uprising of 1969, a watershed moment for LGBTQ+ rights. Even though she faced systemic discrimination, her activism laid the groundwork for future generations in the fight for equality. Trump is wiping out Johnson’s fight for LGBTQ+ and trans rights.

Similarly, Sylvia Rivera , a Latina transgender activist, was at the forefront of the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights, advocating tirelessly for marginalized communities. Her efforts have left an indelible mark on the quest for social justice. Trump is erasing Rivera’s fight for Hispanic and queer equality.

Given the fervor to commemorate Trump, perhaps it's time to consider more fitting tributes. Why not rename federal penitentiaries in his honor, symbolizing the numerous legal entanglements and convictions associated with his name?

Or place his likeness on the penny. Trump hates the penny , and it is a coin so undervalued that many consider it a nuisance, much like the divisive rhetoric he popularized. And we would definitely use the likeness of his Colorado State Capitol portrait to grace the penny.

Better yet, let's carve his face into an active volcano, allowing nature to periodically cleanse itself of his image. It would be a reminder to all of us who are beside ourselves with anger that like everything else in life, Trump is only temporary.

In a nod to his penchant for spreading misinformation, perhaps April Fools' Day, rather than Flag Day, should be renamed in his honor. It’s a day dedicated to pranks and falsehoods, which seems a fitting legacy for Trump.

Finally, no one quite knows what to do with our rapidly filling landfills, so perhaps a starting point could be to name them all after Trump, indicative of all his threatening and demeaning trash talk.

The Republican Party's attempts to venerate Trump through legislation are wildly unhinged and unbecoming. Honoring a twice-impeached former president, found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, whose business was convicted of tax fraud, and who has continually undermined democratic institutions, is ludicrous to the point of being demented.

I’m waiting for one of the House GOP grovelers to introduce legislation to rename the Gulf of Mexico — or the Gulf of America — the Gulf of Trump. Maybe one enterprising Democrat will counter that by renaming the Bermuda Triangle the Trump Triangle, representing the doom and disaster he represents.

