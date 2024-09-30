The fight for safe and inclusive schools: What teachers and students want answered in the VP debate

As we look ahead to the vice presidential debate, I am reminded of the responsibility each of us has to create safe and supportive environments for all students—especially LGBTQ+ youth. Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s history, a former GSA leader and teacher, underscores that leadership on these issues must start in our schools. But now, more than ever, this leadership must extend to the highest levels of government.

In the face of mounting attacks on the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ students, it’s clear that the stakes couldn’t be higher. Anti-LGBTQ+ policies continue to spread through state houses across the country, threatening to roll back decades of progress toward inclusion and equity in our education system. This year alone, we’ve seen over 530 anti-LGBTQ+ bills proposed, many of them directly targeting the rights of trans and nonbinary students. These efforts not only harm students' well-being but also their ability to succeed in school.

According to GLSEN’s National School Climate Survey, a staggering 82% of LGBTQ+ students report feeling unsafe in their own schools. This pervasive sense of fear and exclusion has devastating consequences, not just for academic performance but also for students’ mental health and well-being.

Project 2025, spearheaded by an extremist right-wing group, is a direct threat to the futures of LGBTQ+ youth. The blueprint calls for dismantling public education, defunding the Department of Education, and reversing hard-won civil rights protections. The danger of such a plan is real and imminent, and we must rally together to protect the progress we’ve made.

At GLSEN, we have spent decades working with educators, students, and policymakers to advocate for inclusive, affirming school environments where every LGBTQ+ student feels safe, supported, and empowered to thrive. Our work is more critical now than ever.

This debate offers an opportunity for candidates to speak directly to the future of our country—our students. Will they commit to protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ youth? Will they stand up for inclusive curricula and safe school policies? And how will they ensure that the public education system remains a place where every student, no matter their identity, can grow and succeed?

As we gear up for this crucial moment, we invite you to listen to the voices that matter most—our students and educators.

Nate, a high school student from North Carolina and a member of GLSEN’s National Student Council, has a question for U.S. Sen. JD Vance:

"You’ve been quoted saying that 'the professors are the enemy.' Could you clarify what you believe the role of higher education should be in our country?"

Karissa, a middle school administrator from New York and a member of GLSEN’s Educator Advisory Committee, poses two questions for the candidates:

"Given the importance of diverse literature in fostering empathy and understanding in schools, how will you address the increasing calls for book bans in schools and libraries?"

"The ACLU has tracked 530 anti-LGBTQ+ bills this year alone, including those targeting curriculum censorship, school facilities, and the forced outing of LGBTQ+ students. How will your administration ensure the safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ students while mitigating the harmful effects of these bills?"



Let’s use this debate as a chance to demand the change we need—for our students, for our future, and for our democracy.

Melanie Willingham-Jaggers is the executive director of GLSEN, an organization working to end discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression and to prompt LGBTQ+ cultural inclusion and awareness in K-12 schools.

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists, and editors, and do not directly represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.