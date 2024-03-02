Scroll To Top
World

Ukrainian veterans protest after church withdrawals gay soldier's medal

Ukraine out gay soldier Viktor Pylypenko stripped military medal Orthodox Church Patriarch Filaret Denysenko
instagram @viktor_pylypenko; Shutterstock

“We thank the soldier for his military merits, but we do not share his sinful preferences and LGBT agitation,” the Orthodox Church said in canceling the medal to Viktor Pylypenko.

trudestress

Ukrainian soldiers are protesting after the Orthodox Church withdrew a medal from a service member because he’s gay.

Viktor Pylypenko, a medic who’s served in Ukraine’s effort to turn back Russia’s invasion, had received a medal from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv for “sacrifice and love to Ukraine,” along with other members of his division’s medical corps. He posted on Facebook that he was grateful for the medal.

“I also deliberately assumed that the church has changed its attitude towards LGBT, since it rewards an openly gay activist for protection — in theory, I thought, this is a sharp reversal of the church to humanity, a noble road map to all other denominations to reconciliation, or … just a mistake,” Pylypenko told Politico’s European edition.

But a church leader, Patriarch Filaret, quickly asserted that the denomination still considers homosexuality a sin and withdrew the medal from Pylypenko. The church issued a statement claiming that Pylypenko had “posted false information about Patriarch Filaret awarding him a distinction as openly gay for human rights and that Patriarch Filaret and the Kyiv Patriarchate radically changed their negative position on LGBT. This is an outright lie and manipulation.”

“We thank the soldier for his military merits, but we do not share his sinful preferences and LGBT agitation,” the statement continued.

Since the news came out, dozens of soldiers have disavowed the medal and posted social media statements in support of Pylypenko. “I don’t need an award from an institution that completely does not understand what it means to completely give up one’s life and, in anticipation of death, defend oneself, my people and my liberty,” Yulia Mykytenko wrote on Facebook. “God is love. And from you love is not,” she continued, referring to the church. “Neither love, nor dignity, nor courage.”

Pylypenko was moved by the actions of his fellow Ukrainians. “I received a wave of solidarity with tears in my eyes — because I was already exhausted by years of constant attacks by various right-wing radicals and clerics — day after day when you hear this, no matter how strong you are, it cuts you down,” he told Politico. “And suddenly I saw the number of bright people I respect, soldiers who supported and protected me — it was indescribably joyful.”

Pictured, from left: Viktor Pylypenko and Patriarch Filaret

From Your Site Articles
WorldYahoo FeedNews
gayhomophobiamilitaryorthodox churchpatriarch filaretrussiaukraineviktor pylypenko
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio