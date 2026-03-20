Fewer young Americans support LGBTQ+ protections, survey finds

Just 7 in 10 Americans aged 18 to 29 support nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ residents, a new survey has found.

That is down from 80 percent expressing support in 2015, just ten years prior, primarily driven by a decrease in support from young Republicans, according to the Public Religion Research Institute.

While support has decreased overall in recent years, protections for LGBTQ+ protections are still widely popular among Americans, according to the survey released Thursday by the institute, titled the “2025 American Values Atlas.”

The nonprofit surveyed more than 22,000 U.S. adults living in all 50 states between February and December 2025 and found that a majority of residents still support same-sex marriage, non-discrimination policies, and equal access to business services regardless of identity.

“Support for nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans and same-sex marriage remains high, including among most people of faith,” said Melissa Deckman, CEO of the research nonprofit.

Despite this, some areas of LGBTQ+ rights have not found as much favor. The right to use the bathroom that aligns with an individual’s gender identity, for example, was only supported by 40 percent of respondents.

“There is a disconnect among many Americans with respect to upholding the broad principle of non-discrimination protections for transgender Americans and growing support for bathroom bills,” Deckman said. “Yet such an increase nationally for bathroom bills is largely a function of strong movement among Republicans.”

Like previous findings suggest, the survey found that younger Americans are far more likely to identify as LGBTQ+. That included 20 percent of respondents ages 18 to 29, compared to just 11 percent of those ages 30 to 49, and fewer than 10 percent of respondents ages 50 and older.

LGBTQ+ Americans were also about twice as likely to self-describe as politically liberal, the survey found. Most LGBTQ+ respondents were also religiously unaffiliated, at 51 percent, compared to just 27 percent of all Americans.