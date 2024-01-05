Scroll To Top
Non-topics

01/05/2023

@wgacooper

Hi, y'all!

✨ As if we didn't love our aunts enough, here's another reason: They provide a vital source of support for LGBTQ+ young folks. A recent study looked at aunts who were relatives or chosen family and their relationship with queer youth. Researchers found that "aunts of all racial backgrounds brought an ethic of care and social responsibility toward the well-being of their LGBTQ niblings [a gender-neutral term for the child of a sibling]. Aunts acted as a buffer between the youth and other family members, especially parents, and provided consistent loving and affirming support.” Here's to all the aunties out there! 💕💕💕

Conservative influencers seem excited that the 17-year-old who police say killed a child and injured five others in a school shooting in Iowa may have been LGBTQ+. The shooter was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. While authorities haven't commented about the shooter’s gender identity or sexual orientation, right-wing social media users have focused on the appearance of a Pride flag on an account allegedly linked to the shooter and have run with it.

🚨 Fact: Most mass shooters aren't trans or nonbinary people. The predominant demographic of mass shooters remains cisgender men. “Extremists often try to muddy the waters by blaming our gun violence crisis on mental health or gender identity, when often people with these lived realities are most likely to be victims of gun violence, rather than perpetrators of it," Angela Ferell-Zaballa, executive director of Moms Demand Action, said in a statement to The Advocate.🚨

💅🏽 Dolly Parton is being the wonderful person she is again. This time, the icon gifted a signed bejeweled guitar to Texas-based drag queen Brigitte Bandit. The drag performer has been a vocal advocate fighting against the state's anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. “To Brigitte. Love, Dolly Parton,” the guitar's message read. 🪕

In other news:

Onward and upward,

Alex


Aunts are a key source of support for LGBTQ+ youth, study says

Shutterstock

Right-wing influencers seem happy that Iowa school shooter might be LGBTQ+

Shutterstock

Beloved Virginia Beach-area LGBTQ+ advocate killed by drunk driver, police say

facebook @37thandzen

Colorado Catholic preschools say they have a right to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people

Shutterstock

Massachusetts governor seeks IVF coverage for veterans in same-sex relationships

facebook @MauraHealeyMA

Black transgender woman Amber Minor killed in Missouri on Christmas Eve

facebook @star.white.3110567

Dolly Parton gifted a bejeweled guitar to Texas drag queen. Here's why

Shutterstock; instagram @brigittebandit

Ugandan activist suffers horrific wounds in suspected anti-LGBTQ+ knife attack

twitter/X @SteveKabuye5; Shutterstock

Daughter of hate group's preacher settles with school district over ‘Homosexuality is a sin’ shirt

youtube @officialstreetpreachers; twitter/X @wfcchurch

Look, a hint!

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Today, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.

This week's question is: What was the first state to outlaw discrimination based on sexual orientation?

This week's hint is: The state also elected the first out LGBTQ+ U.S. senator.

Reply to this email with your answer, and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!

What you should also be reading: 

Non-topicsExclude from teaser grid
@wgacooper
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Alex Cooper

Read Full Bio