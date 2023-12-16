Alex Cooper

Happy Saturday,

Police are actually investigating after a video was leaked of two men having sexual relations in a hearing room in what appears to be the Hart Senate Office Building, which sits on Capitol grounds. Right-wing media is making a big deal about it. But they do tend to freak out over anything to do with gay sex, right? Cough, Speaker Mike Johnson, cough. I mean, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her male date got handsy during a family-friendly production of Beetlejuice the musical and got escorted out by security. I wonder if right-wingers will treat the stories the same...

📣 And speaking of Mike Johnson, Pete Buttigieg hasn't been shy about calling the new speaker out on his attacks on LGBTQ+ rights. "I wish that [Speaker Johnson] could have a little more focus on building up and improving our transportation systems and a little less focus on other people’s personal lives,” Buttigieg said during a talk at the University of Richmond. 📣

Did you know that Gen Z, while the queerest generation of them all, is also weary of labels? While Gen Zers are more likely to identify as LGBTQ+, they also aren't so much a fan of labels like "gay" or "lesbian" and instead identify more with "queer."

📚 In a move to combat book bans, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley has introduced a bill that calls for the Government Accountability Office to study the impact of book bans on underrepresented communities, aiming to provide data to inform future policies.

Look, the answer! Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And today, you'll get the answer. This week's question was: Who was the first out elected public official in the U.S.? This week's answer is: Kathy Kozachenko, who successfully ran for a seat on the Ann Arbor, Mich., city council at the age of only 21 in 1974. While two members of the same city council, Jerry DeGrieck and Nancy Wechsler, came out during the term preceding her election, Kozachenko was the first person to win an election campaigning as openly gay. Reply to this email to share recommendations on what queer trivia we should ask, and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!