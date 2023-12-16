Alex Cooper

Scroll To Top
Happy Saturday,

🌈 We spent our Friday evening reporting on two men who were filmed getting it on in a Senate hearing room. How did you spend yours?

Police are actually investigating after a video was leaked of two men having sexual relations in a hearing room in what appears to be the Hart Senate Office Building, which sits on Capitol grounds. Right-wing media is making a big deal about it. But they do tend to freak out over anything to do with gay sex, right? Cough, Speaker Mike Johnson, cough. I mean, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her male date got handsy during a family-friendly production of Beetlejuice the musical and got escorted out by security. I wonder if right-wingers will treat the stories the same...

📣 And speaking of Mike Johnson, Pete Buttigieg hasn't been shy about calling the new speaker out on his attacks on LGBTQ+ rights. "I wish that [Speaker Johnson] could have a little more focus on building up and improving our transportation systems and a little less focus on other people’s personal lives,” Buttigieg said during a talk at the University of Richmond. 📣

Did you know that Gen Z, while the queerest generation of them all, is also weary of labels? While Gen Zers are more likely to identify as LGBTQ+, they also aren't so much a fan of labels like "gay" or "lesbian" and instead identify more with "queer."

📚 In a move to combat book bans, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley has introduced a bill that calls for the Government Accountability Office to study the impact of book bans on underrepresented communities, aiming to provide data to inform future policies.

In other news:

Have a lovely weekend and see you again on Tuesday!

Onward and upward,

Alex


U.S. Capitol Police Investigating Video of 2 Men Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room

Shutterstock

Donald Trump Calls Republican Antigay Bigot Mark Robinson 'Better' Than MLK

Images: twitter/X @markrobinsonNC; Shutterstock

11 Queer-Friendly Bakers to Make Your Mouth Water This Holiday Season

Images: instagram @laurelbakessc @sugarandivybakes

Pete Buttigieg: Mike Johnson Should Focus on His Job and Less on Taking Away LGBTQ+ Rights

Images: Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate

When Sandra Day O’Connor, Appointed by Reagan, Married Two Gay Men

Shutterstock

From Mariah to Cher: The Ultimate LGBTQ+ Holiday Playlist for 2023

Images: Shutterstock; Martin Mills/Getty Images; Michael Putland/Getty Images

Gen Z Is the Most-Queer Generation. They Also Want to Be Labeled the Least

Shuttershock

19 Films That Made Cary Grant a Hollywood Star

Images: RKO Radio Pictures/Warner Bros. Discovery; 20th Century Fox; Columbia Pictures

Look, the answer!

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And today, you'll get the answer.

This week's question was: Who was the first out elected public official in the U.S.?

This week's answer is: Kathy Kozachenko, who successfully ran for a seat on the Ann Arbor, Mich., city council at the age of only 21 in 1974. While two members of the same city council, Jerry DeGrieck and Nancy Wechsler, came out during the term preceding her election, Kozachenko was the first person to win an election campaigning as openly gay.

Reply to this email to share recommendations on what queer trivia we should ask, and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!

🫖 Tea time 🫖

​Classic Hollywood star Cary Grant sparked some debate on The Advocate's social media this week after his fourth wife Dyan Cannon and "Archie" actor Jason Isaacs addressed the speculation about Grant's sexuality. Cannon said in an interview that she "never saw an indication" that Grant was attracted to men, while Isaacs suggested, "Today, you might call him 'fluid.'"

Some of our readers considered Grant's relationships with men like actor Randolph Scott an open secret and wondered why the question was still up for debate at all. Others felt it might not be appropriate to publicly speculate about someone who died 37 years ago and isn't here to set the record straight (so to speak).

What do you think? Email us at social@advocate.com with your thoughts.

What else you should be reading:

