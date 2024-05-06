Scroll To Top
Politics

South Dakota Republican Kristi Noem killed her dog. Now, she wants to kill President Joe Biden's

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem killed her dog Now she wants to kill President Bidens german sheppard commander
Shutterstock; SAUL LOEB/AFP

Gov. Kristi Noem didn't just brag about killing her 14-month-old puppy in her new book — she also threatened President Joe Biden's dog, Commander.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem isn't sorry for shooting and killing her 14-month-old puppy — in fact, she's threatening to kill another dog.

Noem revealed the disturbing incident in her upcoming book, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong With Politics and How We Move America Forward, in which she shot dead her dog Cricket, a wirehair pointer, after the puppy disrupted a hunt. Noem described the dog as having an “aggressive personality," and said that she killed many of a neighbor's chickens after the governor failed to control her, according to an advance copy of the book obtained by The Guardian.

Noem wrote that she hated Cricket after the incident, and “realized I had to put her down.” She then took the dog to a gravel pit and shot her to death, later doing the same to a “nasty and mean” male goat her family had owned.

Even after receiving bipartisan condemnation for her actions, the conservative did not relent or show remorse — instead, she suggested that President Joe Biden's dog, Commander, should meet the same fate.

“What would I do if I was president on the first day in office in 2025?" she wrote in her book's final passage, recently revealed by The Guardian. "The first thing I’d do is make sure Joe Biden’s dog was nowhere on the grounds. (‘Commander, say hello to Cricket for me.’)"

Noem defended the passages in a Sunday interview with CBS's Face the Nation, in which she stated: "Joe Biden’s dog has attacked 24 Secret Service people. So, how many people is enough people to be attacked and dangerously hurt before you make a decision on a dog and what to do with it?”

Host Margaret Brennan noted that Commander no longer lives at the White House, then asked Noem if she was suggesting that Biden's dog should be shot. Noem only replied: “That what’s the president should be accountable to.”

Noem has also received criticism for lying in several parts of her book, including fabricating a meeting between herself and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, which the Dakota Scout first discovered had never occurred. Her publisher, Center Street, has since said in a statement that parts of Noem's book will be redacted and reprinted to remove the falsehoods.

Still, Noem insisted in her interview: “I’m not retracting anything.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo FeedSouth DakotaPoliticiansRepublican PartyPeople
secret serviceanimal abuseanimal crueltybookcommander bidendogsjoe bidenkristi noemno going backno going back: the truth on what’s wrong with politics and how we move america forwardpresident joe bidenpuppyrepublicansshootingsouth dakotawhite housepolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio