Texas man arrested after trying to scam George Santos, promising to get charges 'dropped'

A Texas man has been arrested after telling disgraced former congressman George Santos that he could get the criminal corruption charges against him dropped in exchange for a large sum of money.

Hector Medina of El Paso was arrested Wednesday for allegedly attempting to solicit a wire transfer from the ex-politician. Federal prosecutors said via the Associated Press that he sent several videos and texts to Santos, claiming he could “get everything dropped, evidence that is on you removed.”

In one message, Medina reportedly told Santos “I’m the real deal" and requested $900,000 be transferred to his bank account. Nothing in the criminal complaint viewed by the new wire indicated that Santos entertained the offer.



Under the name Michael Soto, Medina targeted several other public figures facing criminal charges, though prosecutors did not name them. Medina told authorities that he sought to pay off $100,000 in gambling debts, indicating the alleged actions were not based in personal bias towards the congressman or his accused crimes.

Santos, a gay Republican, was expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives on December 1, halfway through his first term representing New York’s Third Congressional District, becoming the sixth member to ever be expelled from the House.

The expulsion followed a detailed investigation by the House Ethics Committee, which uncovered extensive evidence of alleged misconduct, including campaign finance violations and misrepresentation of his background. He was accused of fabricating significant parts of his resume and personal history, as well as misusing campaign funds for personal expenses — including for luxury goods and OnlyFans subscriptions.

Santos faces a multitude of charges, including 23 felony charges, to which he has pled not guilty. A trial date has been set for September 9, 2024. He faces a maximum of 22 years in prison if convicted.

As for Medina, the wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

