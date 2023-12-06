New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Sets Date for Special Election to Replace George Santos

The Democratic governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, announced on Tuesday that a special election would be held on February 13 to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the expulsion of former Rep. George Santos.



Santos, a Republican from New York’s 3rd District, was removed from the U.S. House of Representatives last Friday following a report from the ethics committee. The gay politician, who faced a barrage of controversy and allegations, is the sixth member in the history of the U.S. Congress to be expelled. The House Ethics Committee’s scathing report highlighted numerous alleged ethical and legal breaches, including alleged spending of campaign funds on botox, designer luxury goods, and OnlyFans, which were crucial to his expulsion. Santos has not been convicted of a crime, though he does face 23 criminal charges to which he has pleaded not guilty, making his removal a rare congressional action.

The forthcoming special election is poised to be a pivotal moment for both the Republican and Democratic parties in New York. Given the district’s political landscape and the circumstances leading to the vacancy, the election is attracting interest from potential candidates and the public alike.

Under state law, Hochul was obligated to schedule the special election within 10 days of the seat becoming vacant. The election must occur between 70 and 80 days following the announcement, setting the stage for an expedited campaign season in the district.

Candidates from both major parties are expected to be announced shortly. The special election process in New York does not involve a primary, so nominees will be selected by party leaders rather than through a primary election.

The district, which includes parts of Long Island and Queens, has been a focus of national attention since the controversies surrounding Santos began. His removal and the subsequent special election provide an opportunity for both parties to either retain or flip a critical congressional seat.

In her announcement, Hochul emphasized the importance of representation in Congress and her commitment to ensuring the constituents of New York’s 3rd District have their voices heard. The governor’s office and local election officials are preparing for what is expected to be a closely watched and potentially highly contested race.

“Members of Congress provide critical constituent services, serve as a link to federal agencies, and advocate on behalf of the constituents who sent them to Washington. I look forward working with the next representative for the 3rd Congressional District on the issues facing New Yorkers,” Hochul said.

The outcome of this special election will not only determine the representative for New York’s 3rd District but could also indicate the political mood ahead of the 2024 general elections.