Tim Walz to honor LGBTQ+ community at Human Rights Campaign National Dinner (exclusive)

Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will honor the LGBTQ+ community in a speech this weekend at one of the nation’s capital’s most anticipated events.

The Advocate has exclusively learned that Walz will deliver the keynote address at the Human Rights Campaign’s National Dinner at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. , on Saturday. This annual affair, hosted by the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, brings together activists, allies, and public figures to celebrate progress in LGBTQ+ rights and discuss the challenges ahead.

HRC president Kelley Robinson, who addressed a national audience during her Democratic National Convention speech last month, was enthusiastic about the announcement.

“We are incredibly excited and humbled to welcome Vice Presidential Nominee Governor Tim Walz to our National Dinner,” she said in a statement. “Whether it was as a veteran, teacher and football coach, member of Congress, or Governor, he has spent his career championing equality. Every single one of us deserves the freedom to be, the freedom to love, and the opportunity to thrive. Vice President Harris and Governor Walz have shown up for that vision of America for decades. And in November, Equality Voters will show up for them.”

Walz, a popular surprise visitor at caucus meetings during the DNC, has long been a champion of LGBTQ+ rights. Attendees at the DNC praised Walz for his accessibility and willingness to engage in meaningful discussions about the future of LGBTQ+ rights under a potential Harris-Walz administration.

Walz’s commitment to LGBTQ+ rights is well-documented. As a high school social studies teacher and football coach, he was a faculty sponsor for his school’s first gay-straight alliance, demonstrating early support for LGBTQ+ youth when acceptance was difficult for many students to find. As Minnesota’s governor, Walz signed legislation banning conversion therapy and enacted measures to ensure healthcare access for LGBTQ+ residents. His address at the HRC National Dinner is expected to highlight his ongoing dedication to LGBTQ+ equality and his vision for a more inclusive America–one shared by Harris, a longstanding LGBTQ+ ally.

Harris, who has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights alongside President Joe Biden , has worked to pass significant legislation such as the Respect for Marriage Act and end discriminatory practices like former President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender Americans serving in the military. Democrats say they are committed to pushing for the passage of the Equality Act, which would provide comprehensive anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ Americans in areas including healthcare, housing, and education. Harris spoke at the HRC event in 2022.

This year’s dinner will also honor queer Tony and Grammy award-winning star Cynthia Erivo with the National Equality Award, recognizing her advocacy and efforts to expand LGBTQ+ visibility. The award will be presented by acclaimed Grammy and Tony Award-winning performer Leslie Odom, Jr.

At last year’s event, Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden addressed the crowd, highlighting the administration’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and stressing the importance of combating discrimination and advancing equality.