Minnesota LGBTQ+ org director: Tim Walz is ‘a consistent advocate’

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen as her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who has a long history of support for the LGBTQ+ community. The Advocate caught up with Kat Rohn, executive director of Outfront Minnesota, to talk about Walz’ record on queer issues in Minnesota.

"Tim Walz has been a consistent advocate for our community," Rohn said Tuesday morning. In 2021, Walz signed an executive order banning conversion therapy, and later supported legislative efforts to make Minnesota a trans refuge state in 2023. Both were also a reflection of the advocacy work of Outfront Minnesota.

Rohn said Walz's support is not something new.

“It dates back to his days as a high school teacher, when he served as the founding advisor for his school's Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) in 1999,” Rohn said.

Rohn praised Walz's genuine commitment to inclusivity and equality, noting that his support for LGBTQ+ rights is a core part of who he is, not just a political stance.

"As a former teacher, he's always seen LGBTQ+ rights through the lens of welcoming everyone in the classroom," she explained. “This approach extends to his governance, where he believes in the value and dignity of every individual, regardless of their identity.”

Rohn also highlighted that both Harris and Walz bring a robust record of supporting LGBTQ+ rights, a testament to the evolving political environment that now allows politicians to be unapologetically supportive of these issues. "It's a reflection of how the political environment around LGBTQ+ rights has changed," she said, noting that their candidacy can be openly supportive of these issues in 2024 in a way that wasn't possible a decade ago.

The selection of Walz has energized the LGBTQ+ community in Minnesota, Rohn said. She shared that the news coincides with an LGBTQ+ rally for Harris tonight, which was already planned and is now expected to be even more electrifying.

"We have Kelley Robinson from HRC (Human Rights Campaign) flying out for it," Rohn said.

Rohn described Walz as an engaging and empathetic leader, someone who listens and cares deeply about those around him. She noted that Walz actively seeks ways to support LGBTQ+ individuals facing online harassment.

"He's someone who knows how to cheer on a team and get people fired up," Rohn said. “I’m confident that Walz's addition to the ticket will energize supporters and bring a positive focus on equality and inclusion into the campaign.”