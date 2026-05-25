Sarah McBride, recalling her husband’s cancer battle, delivers emotional plea for paid family leave

For Congresswoman Sarah McBride, a Democrat who represents Delaware , the fight for paid family and medical leave has never been an abstract policy debate. It is bound up in grief, caregiving, economic survival, and the memory of marrying her husband on a Washington, D.C. , rooftop just days before he died of cancer.

Standing before advocates in Washington on Thursday, McBride delivered one of her most personal speeches since arriving in Congress, arguing that Democrats should make paid leave central to their governing agenda in 2027 and warning that millions of Americans are still forced to navigate illness, caregiving, and parenthood largely on their own.

“We all understand that in the wealthiest, most developed nation on earth, that time and ability to get care should not be a matter of luck,” McBride said. “It should be the law of the land.”

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She spoke at an event organized by Paid Leave for All and the National Partnership for Women & Families, where advocates and lawmakers highlighted the growing patchwork of state paid leave laws and renewed pressure for a national standard.

McBride, the first out transgender member of Congress, has long framed economic policy through the lens of personal dignity and stability. But on Thursday, she anchored her argument in the story that has shaped much of her political life. She discussed the illness and death of her late husband, LGBTQ+ advocate Andy Cray.

Cray was a prominent LGBTQ+ health policy expert who worked on Affordable Care Act implementation and transgender health issues during the Obama administration. He and McBride met while both were working in Democratic and LGBTQ+ advocacy circles.

“When my husband Andy was diagnosed with cancer, from the first moments after he received that diagnosis, despite the fear, the terror, the anxiety, we both knew how lucky we were,” McBride said.

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She described how health insurance and workplace flexibility allowed Cray to pursue treatment while she became his caregiver.

In August 2014, after Cray received a terminal diagnosis, the couple married in a small private ceremony on the rooftop of their D.C. apartment. The wedding was officiated by pioneering gay Episcopal Bishop Gene Robinson. Four days later, Cray died from oral cancer at age 28.

“We knew how lucky he was to have health insurance that would allow him to get care that would hopefully save his life and we both understood how lucky we were to have flexibility with our jobs that allowed him to focus on the full-time job of getting care and me to focus on the full-time job of being his caregiver, of supporting him through chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, of loving him,” McBride said. “And when we found out that his cancer was terminal, to be there by his side, to marry him, and to walk him to his passing.”

For her, that experience became both political and existential. “I decided to run for office because up until his last breath, he knew how lucky he was,” she said.

Democrats are increasingly trying to reconnect economic policy with the lived instability many Americans face around caregiving, child care, illness, and work. Paid leave polling consistently shows broad bipartisan support, yet Congress has repeatedly failed to establish a universal federal program, leaving the United States among the few wealthy nations without guaranteed national paid leave protections.

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McBride argued that the disconnect reflects a deeper mismatch between modern life and American labor policy. “We have in America a 1950s care infrastructure for a 2026 workforce,” she said. “Paid leave is a necessary foundation for families and a bedrock of a modern economy.”

The speech also offered a glimpse into McBride’s growing role inside the Democratic caucus. Since arriving in Congress, she has positioned herself not only as a prominent LGBTQ+ figure but also as an advocate focused on affordability, labor protections, and what Democrats increasingly call the “care economy.”

McBride noted Thursday that she has introduced legislation aimed at modernizing the Family and Medical Leave Act and now chairs the New Democrat Coalition’s Care Economy Task Force.

“And it’s a benefit that should be bipartisan,” McBride said. “Whether you’re starting a family, supporting a loved one, or caring for yourself, the need is universal.”