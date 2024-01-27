Scroll To Top
Law

Kansas transgender prison employee sues over alleged gender identity harassment

Hutchinson Correctional Facility Job Fair Table
facebook @hutchcorrectionalfacility

Shelly Lamb said she endured targeted abuse and was moved to a basement closet by the Department of Corrections.

A transgender woman is suing the Kansas Department of Corrections alleging harassment from staff and management at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility where she worked for 14 years as a counselor and later as a supervisor.

Shelly Lamb claimed the harassment started in October 2021 when she informed her employers that she was transitioning, according to the Kansas City Star. She claimed in her lawsuit that she was informed she could not wear women’s clothing, makeup, or nail polish to work, and that other employees would be permitted to deadname and misgender her during business hours. Lamb also claims she was prevented from using the restroom that aligned with her gender identity.

She also alleges the Department of Corrections took two months to update her employee records, that she was forced to work in a converted storage room in the basement of the building, and that some of her subordinates and duties were transferred or reassigned.

Lamb claims in the lawsuit she eventually left the position due to the harassment she endured after she revealed her true gender identity.

A spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Corrections told the Star the department could not comment on any pending lawsuits.

From Your Site Articles
LawNon-topicsKansasYahoo Feed
deadnamegender identityharassmenthutchinson correctional facilitykansas department of correctionsrestroomtransgender woman
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio