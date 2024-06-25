Scroll To Top
Conservative host dragged for attacking Pride Month in cringeworthy wedding proposal post

former Newsmax host Addison Smith attacking Pride Month cringeworthy wedding proposal twitter post
x.com @AddisonSmithTV

The right-wing personality doubled and tripled down before shutting off the ability for people to post comments on his post.

Cwnewser

The personal milestone of an engagement should be a cause for celebration, not controversy. However, Addison Smith, a former host at the right-wingtelevision network Newsmax, found himself at the center of a firestorm and the subject of many memes after posting an engagement announcement on X, formerlyTwitter, that many viewed as a direct attack onPride Month.

Accompanied by photos — one depicting him on bended knee before a woman in a pink dress with a large bow and another highlighting their hands with the engagement ring visible — Smith’s Sunday morning post declared that his engagement had “defeated” Pride Month, drawing ire from theLGBTQ+ community.

The post quickly went viral, amassing over 21.6 million views, but it was met with intense criticism rather than applause, garnering only 2,900 likes compared to the 6,700 comments before Smith limited commenting capabilities. Critics were particularly taken aback by the juxtaposition of a supposed celebration with a blatant disregard for an entire community celebrating Pride. “Why were you thinking about gay men on the day you propose?” one user pointedly asked, capturing the confusion and dissatisfaction felt by many.

Smith’s dismissive stance towards inclusivity was further highlighted in his interactions with commentators, particularly his response to those with pronouns in their bios, which he openly disregarded. “Pronouns in bio comment disregarded,” he wrote in response to a critic.

Smith’s reply to the backlash, “Yawn, come up with something original,” did little to mend fences. Instead, it highlighted a dismissive attitude that seemed to trivialize the valid concerns raised by his post. This response not only aggravated the situation but also underscored the ongoing struggle for recognition and respect within the LGBTQ+ community

The Advocate contacted Smith to ask about his post, but he did not respond.

“You can’t even celebrate what should be the happiest day of your life without indulging your own hatred,” wrote an X user, adding, “Sad.”

His account is now private.

NewsYahoo FeedMediaLGBTPride
addison smithlgbtqmedianewsmaxpride monthright-wing extremistssocial mediawedding proposal
Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
