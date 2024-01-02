Scroll To Top
News

This president wants to kill all gay people by public stoning

Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The Burundi leader also had disparaging words for marriage equality.

The leader of the East African nation of Burundi described marriage equality as an “abominable practice” and said gay people in his country should be gathered and executed as a group by stoning.

“If you want to attract a curse to the country, accept homosexuality,” Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye said at a press conference on Friday as reported by Reuters.

Ndayishimiye, 55, is reportedly a conservative Catholic and an ardent opponent of marriage equality and LGBTQ+ rights.

“For me, I think that if we find these people in Burundi they should be taken to stadiums and be stoned, and doing so would not be a crime,” Ndayishimiye told the media, according to the BBC.

He further advised Burundians who had opted to “choose Satan” by embracing their LGBTQ+ identity while living abroad should not return home.

“If you want to choose Satan now go and live in those [tolerant Western] countries and I think those who strive to go there want to acquire those habits, they should remain there and never bring them to us," Ndayishimiye said according to the BBC.

All same-sex sexual relations are banned in Burundi and punishable by up to two years imprisonment according to Equaldex. Marriage equality is not recognized and there are minimal protections for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Last February, 24 people were arrested in what authorities described as a security crackdown on “homosexual practices” according to the AFP. Members of the HIV support group MUCCO Burundi were arrested as they met in Gitega.

“They are accused of homosexual practices and of inciting homosexual practices among adolescent boys and girls to whom they give money,” one activist who remained anonymous for fear of reprisal told the AFP.

Police reportedly found condoms as well as materials advocating LGBTQ+ rights which the cited as evidence in the case.

From Your Site Articles
NewsAfricaWorldNon-topicsYahoo Feed
activistburundieast africaevariste ndayishimiyegay peoplehomosexualitymarriageequalitypersecution
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio