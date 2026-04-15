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As looksmaxxing rises, its biggest influencer lands in the hospital

Clavicular was hospitalized after a suspected overdose during a Miami livestream, and everyone could watch it happen.

braden peters clavicular sitting at microphone

Clavicular was taken to the hospital after appearing to struggle staying conscious in Miami.

Clavicular/Kick

A controversial internet personality who built a following around “looksmaxxing,” the online subculture devoted to maximizing physical appearance, was hospitalized Sunday after a suspected overdose during a livestream, according to multiple reports.

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, was streaming from a Miami-area restaurant when viewers noticed he appeared disoriented and began slurring his speech before the broadcast abruptly ended. Emergency responders were called, and he was transported to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

A video posted to social media appears to show the aftermath, with Peters, 20, being carried by two men, who appear to be bodyguards, toward a waiting black SUV, while an ambulance is parked nearby. The footage circulated widely online.

In another clip from the livestream, a person with Peters can be heard repeatedly asking if he wanted an “addy,” or Adderall, a prescription stimulant used to treat ADHD, as Peters appeared increasingly incoherent.

Related: Three trans women confront Clavicular during his livestream: 'We're the OG looksmaxxers!'

Related: Clavicular walks out of interview after being asked if he identifies as an incel

A source cited by The Hollywood Reporter said the hospitalization was linked to a suspected overdose, though authorities have not publicly confirmed what substances may have been involved.

Peters later wrote on X that the experience was “brutal,” sharing that he had been using substances as a way to cope in social settings but acknowledged it was “not a real solution.”

He described the most difficult part of the ordeal as having a life-support mask removed and posted a photo after returning home showing injuries to his face.

Related: How Clavicular and his 'looksmaxxing' subculture are like toxic gays without the sex

Peters rose to prominence online promoting “looksmaxxing,” a loosely defined subculture focused on improving physical appearance through methods ranging from fitness and grooming to more extreme interventions. His content has included so-called “hardmaxxing” techniques such as “bone smashing,” a pseudoscientific practice that involves repeatedly striking the face to try to alter its shape, as well as the use of anabolic steroids and other substances to change his body.

He has said he began injecting testosterone as a teenager and has described using drugs as part of a broader regimen aimed at achieving what he calls an “ideal physique.”

His livestreams have circulated widely, including encounters with transgender women. In one exchange previously reported by The Advocate, trans women challenged his understanding of looksmaxxing and said some of the practices he promotes have long existed within trans communities.

In an interview with Australia’s 60 Minutes, Peters rejected suggestions that he is linked to incel culture or figures like Andrew Tate before abruptly ending the interview.

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