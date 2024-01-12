Scroll To Top
News

Florida's book bans have now come for dictionaries

Merriam-Webster Dictionary
Shutterstock

A children's dictionary is one of almost 3,000 books under review at a Florida school district.

Florida’s book banning practices this year apparently resulted in a Webster’s dictionary being yanked from school shelves.

A records request to the Escambia County School District by the Freedom to Read Project and first reported by Popular Information verifies the challenge to the Merriam-Webster Elementary Dictionary. The book was among more than 2,800 books that had to be pulled and put into storage until the district could review its contents.

It’s the latest controversy in a state where authors of books like “And Tango Makes Three” already have engaged in fierce legislation with the state. The Escambia County School Board last year supported a challenge of that book by teacher Vicki Baggett.

Escambia schools also saw challenges to the Encyclopedia of World Costume, several editions of the Guinness Book of World Records, and countless classic novels.

Florida has led the nation in book bans in schools since passage of the so-called “Let Kids Be Kids” law, signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of his currently flailing campaign for president.

While DeSantis last year called reports of book bans a hoax (while bragging about pulling certain LGBTQ-friendly and politically liberal books off shelves), school districts have repeatedly revealed numerous non-pornographic titles taken off shelves.

The Orlando Sentinel recently published 673 individual titles pulled from Florida teachers’ classrooms. No editions of dictionaries appeared on that list, though “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Eat Pray Love” and “East of Eden” all do.

It’s unclear what led to a challenge of a dictionary, though Merriam-Webster’s dictionary does include definitions of “gay” and “transgender” that would run afoul of Florida’s infamous “don’t say gay” law if ever used in classroom instruction.

It’s also unclear specifically who objected to the dictionary appearing on classroom shelves, but Baggett has filed many of the local book challenges.

The Escambia County School District did not return a request for comment from The Advocate.

From Your Site Articles
NewsEducationYahoo FeedFlorida
andtangomakesthreechallengetomerriamwebsterelementarydictionaryencyclopediaofworldcostumeescambiacountyschoolboardescambiacountyschooldistrictfloridasbookbanningpracticesfreedomtoreadprojectguinnessbookofworldrecordsteachervickibaggettwebstersdictionary
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Jacob Ogles

Read Full Bio