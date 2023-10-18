Florida Young Man Says He Was Fired From Job Because He's Gay

A young man named Justin Olmo took to TikTok to share his unsettling experience of alleged discrimination at a small family-owned restaurant, Sioux City Steakhouse, in New Port Richey, Fla. According to Olmo, he was fired on his second shift in August after he brought his boyfriend to the restaurant for a meal during his break.

The incident, initially shared on TikTok, has since generated considerable online conversations about workplace discrimination.



@justin.olmo Love living in Florida :/ #lgbt #gay #fyp #florida

In a follow-up video, Olmo expressed gratitude for the online support.

“I want to thank all of you guys for all the love that you’ve shown me and the support that you’ve given me these past few days,” he said.

Olmo provided further insights into the restaurant’s structure and the aftermath of his initial video. He noted the challenges in addressing his grievances due to the absence of a human resources department, saying, “It’s a small family-owned business...so there’s no HR department that I can go and complain about this to.”

@justin.olmo Update on the situation #greenscreen #gay #lgbt #florida #fyp

As his post garnered more attention, Olmo observed the restaurant’s efforts to provide alternate explanations for his termination, including claims of a no-call, no-show, which Olmo refuted.

He said, “One of these reasons is that I was called a no-show to go see a football game. I hate football, and I never watch it.” He also denied setting up a fundraising campaign, as alleged by some critics.

“They’re also saying that I set up a GoFundMe. I haven’t set up a GoFundMe, and I don’t want anyone’s money,” he said.

Olmo recounted the restaurant’s attempts to manage the burgeoning online backlash, including disabling comments on their social media platforms, deleting recent negative reviews, and blocking individuals inquiring about the incident.

He lamented the establishment’s stance of backing the manager whose personal views, Olmo alleges, led to his dismissal based on his sexual orientation.

“They are essentially doubling down and covering up for this manager who blatantly fired me because of her own personal views,” Olmo said.

In his second video, Olmo said he wanted to move past this ordeal, find better employment, and surround himself with more accepting individuals. “I kind of just want to find a better job and be with better people,” he said. This story, as shared by Olmo, brings to light the challenges faced by individuals in the LGBTQ+ community, particularly in regions where existing legal frameworks may not adequately address discrimination.

“It’s pretty sad that this still happens, but it’s to be expected, especially in Florida at this time,” he said.

The Advocate was unable to reach a representative from the restaurant for comment.