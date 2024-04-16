Scroll To Top
News

Hillary Clinton and Kelly Clarkson condemn Arizona ruling upholding 1864 abortion ban

Hillary Clinton Kelly Clarkson Show reaction Arizona abortion ruling
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

"It's just insane to me," Clarkson said, and Clinton agreed.

trudestress

Hillary Clinton and Kelly Clarkson joined in denouncing the Arizona Supreme Court’s recent abortion ruling when Clinton appeared on Monday’s edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The court ruled last week that Arizona could enforce a law from 1864 — before Arizona was a state or women had the right to vote — that bans abortion except in cases where the pregnant person’s life is threatened.

“Did you ever think in your lifetime that we would see that happen?” Clarkson asked Clinton. “It’s just insane to me, the thinking that went on in 1864 … it’s a very different world, we know a lot more now, that we’re going backwards.”

“It is horrifying in every way,” Clinton said. “I feared it would happen, but I hoped it wouldn’t happen, and now here we are in the middle of this very difficult period for women in about half the states in our country who cannot get the care that they need, and the old law in Arizona is without exceptions, and the danger to women’s lives as well as our right to make our own decisions about our bodies and ourselves is so profound.”

Hillary Clinton & Kelly Clarkson React To Arizona Supreme Court Abortion Rulingwww.youtube.com

“And there’s another element to it which I find so troubling,” the former presidential candidate continued. “There is a kind of cruelty to it. No exceptions for rape, incest — I mean, really?”

“And you don’t realize how hard it is,” Clarkson said. “The fact that you would take that away from someone [in a situation] that can literally kill them? The fact that they’re raped … by their family member? It’s just like insane to me.”

The two then discussed voter apathy, agreeing that it led to this outcome — Donald Trump won the presidency over Clinton in 2016, then appointed three conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices, resulting in the overturning of Roe v. Wade and allowing states to impose and enforce such draconian laws as Arizona’s.

“What I’m hearing from everyone,” Clarkson said, “is that they’re just exhausted and they feel so powerless, and even if I do vote, what does it matter?”

Clinton recommended that people “vote in whatever way is going to make life better for the maximum number of people. … Whatever you care about, voting is your superpower, and it may not seem like it, but it really is. And that’s what we’re trying to say in this musical that I’m helping to produce, called Suffs, about how women got the right to vote.”

Suffs is on Broadway now.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo Feed
abortion rightsarizonamediahillary clintonkelly clarksonpoliticssuffsthe kelly clarkson showvotingwomen
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio