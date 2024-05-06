Judy Shepard's Presidential Medal of Freedom hailed by LGBTQ+ rights groups 25 years after gay son’s murder

In what he called “one of our favorite events at the White House” on Friday, President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to 19 exemplary Americans, including Judy Shepard, an advocate for LGBTQ + rights, and other notable figures such as out astrophysicist Jane Rigby, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and television pioneer Phil Donahue.



Shepard, who has been a beacon of hope and resilience in the LGBTQ+ community, received the award in recognition of her tireless advocacy following the tragic murder of her son, Matthew Shepard , in a hate crime over two decades ago. The incident, which shocked the nation, catalyzed significant legislative advancements, including the passage of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

The commendation noted, “Judy Shepard took a mother’s most profound pain and turned her son’s memory into a movement. Matthew Shepard’s brutal death 25 years ago shocked the conscience of our nation and galvanized millions of Americans to stand against anti-LGBTQI+ hate. Together with her husband, Dennis, their courageous advocacy has since driven tremendous progress in our laws and culture, giving young people and their families strength and hope for the future. The Shepard family’s compassion reflects the best of America, where everyone is equally deserving of dignity and respect.”

In his address, Biden reflected on the profound impact of Judy Shepard’s work.

“For some of you today, I know from personal experience that you wish you’d never had to be an event like this one with a piece of your soul having been gone,” Biden said. “The brutal murder of your son galvanized the movement into a law in his name [to] protect LGBTQ Americans. Your relentless advocacy is a reminder that we must give hate no safe harbor.”

The Human Rights Campaign and PFLAG expressed admiration and support for the honorees. Brian K. Bond, CEO of PFLAG National, praised Judy Shepard’s enduring commitment, saying, “Congratulations to the indomitable Judy Shepard, who has been leading with love for decades—as a PFLAG mom and a tireless advocate with her husband Dennis for compassion so others would never experience their son Matthew’s fate. Our world is better because Judy’s love took action, so every LGBTQ+ person could have the freedom to be themselves.”

HRC president Kelley Robinson also highlighted Judy Shepard’s significant impact.

“Judy Shepard has been a champion for equality, and President Biden’s choice to honor her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom is a testament to what she’s done to be a force of good in the world,” she said. “A mother who turned unspeakable grief over the loss of her son into a decades-long fight against anti-LGBTQ+ hatred and violence, Judy continues to make a lasting impact in the lives of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Jane Rigby, Nancy Pelosi, and Phil Donahue also received the medal for their substantial contributions to their fields and impacts on social issues. As an out astrophysicist, Rigby has been a significant role model in the science community, inspiring LGBTQ+ youth to pursue STEM. The commendation highlighted her journey: “A daughter of the great state of Delaware, Jane Rigby’s passion for astronomy began as a child peering at the stars through a small telescope in a soybean field. Following her instinct and imagination, she has become a pioneering astrophysicist. Now managing the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful telescope ever launched into space. A brilliant and prolific author, Dr. Rigby is an inspiration and tireless champion for the LGBTQI+ community in both her professional and personal life. Dr. Rigby reminds us to never lose our sense of wonder, hope, and spirit of adventure as Americans.”



Pelosi has been a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, championing numerous legislative measures. Biden remarked, “History will remember you, Nancy, as the greatest Speaker of the House of Representatives. I mean it.” Donahue was one of the first to bring positive representations of LGBTQ+ people to American television, significantly contributing to public understanding and acceptance of the community.

The ceremony was not only a tribute to the individual achievements of the honorees but also a celebration of their collective contributions to the nation’s progress and the betterment of society. Each recipient has led efforts that have enriched American lives in various sectors, including public service, science, arts, and civil rights.