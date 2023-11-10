Keke Palmer Accuses Ex Darius Jackson of Domestic Violence

Actor Keke Palmer has requested full custody of her and her ex Darius Jackson’s son Leodis and has alleged that Jackson recently attacked her and has abused her before.

Palmer, known for her roles in Nope and Hustlers, filed for a domestic violence restraining order in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to legal documents seen by People.

She said that last Sunday, “Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

In documents, Palmer also supplied screenshots of security camera footage seeming to show a man hitting a woman.

She said another incident was also captured on video, People reports. She said it was recorded on “home security footage [from] February 13, 2022 when Darius body slammed me onto the stairs by my neck.”

She said there were “many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck, descriptions of Darius destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting my in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

In another incident, Palmer said Jackson became irate after he accused her of flirting with a woman.

“Darius grabbed my prescription eyeglasses away from me, threw them on the ground and stomped on them. He then opened my bag, threw all of my belongings onto the pavement in the rain, and threw my car keys across the parking lot before he got into his own car and drove off,” the court document states.

The restraining order request also details how Jackson would allegedly “love bomb” Palmer.

"The abuse during our relationship was not just physical, but emotional and manipulative," the document reads.

"Darius would 'love bomb' me and make me feel like I was the most important woman in the world, only to get extremely distant and cold over a perceived insult to him. If we were at a party or event, and I spoke with one person too long or looked at someone a “certain way”, he would storm off in a rage – telling me I was 'slut' and a 'whore,' accuse me of cheating on him, and that I did not love him. Darius had a way of gaslighting me to make me feel like I was doing something wrong even though I wasn’t."

Over the summer the former couple made the news after Jackson publicly called out an outfit Palmer wore.

The two split afterward.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, there is help available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233. Other resources can be found here.