Virginia School Board Rejects $10k It Gets Better Grant Supporting LGBTQ+ Students

A school board in Virginia has rejected a grant aimed at supporting LGBTQ+ students.

The Lynchburg City School Board voted against allowing E.C. Glass High School’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance club to accept funding from the It Gets Better Project to create a designated safe space at the school, as reported by Lynchburg’s ABC affiliate WSET.

This decision comes amid nationwide efforts by conservative officials to restrict LGBTQ+ topics and support in schools.



The It Gets Better Project has been supporting LGBTQ+ youth since its creation more than 10 years ago. Earlier this year, the group announced a grant-awarding program for high schoolers. The project has awarded over $600,000 in grants to more than 50 high schools, supporting initiatives such as Pride events, inclusive language seminars, and gender-inclusive facilities. These efforts are particularly significant in the face of increasing legislation targeting LGBTQ+ rights, particularly those of transgender youth as well as the rise of "don't say gay" laws and policies.

E.C. Glass High School’s GSA club co-presidents, Brittany Harris and Chester Laub, put together an extensive application, including videos and testimonials, to emphasize their need for support at their school.

"We worked so hard to get this," Harris told the outlet. "We submitted videos and testimonials from our students and how they have conquered so much; it was so surreal to be awarded the grant."

"I've had panic attacks in classes before and have been sent to the hallway," Laub said. "I used to sit on the floor and cry. Many students, who were in my class and teachers would walk be and say nothing. Having a room where I could actually go calm down and not worry about the other students judging me - it would be amazing."

The importance of such support in schools is underscored by the findings of the 2021 School Climate Survey by GLSEN, which revealed that LGBTQ+ students frequently face hostility, bullying, victimization, and discrimination at school. This environment often leads to many students avoiding school activities. The survey found a majority of LGBTQ+ students experience derogatory remarks and harassment, with about 60 percent facing discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Moreover, GLSEN’s survey results stress the necessity of safe and supportive school environments. LGBTQ+ students facing discrimination tend to underperform academically and suffer psychologically. Conversely, a more inclusive and supportive environment can lead to improved academic and personal outcomes.

Concerns over the grant’s branding led the Lynchburg City School Board to a 7-2 vote against accepting the $10,000 grant, WSET reports.

Ross von Metzke, senior director of communications and public relations for the It Gets Better Project, expressed deep disappointment in the board’s decision.

“The Lynchburg City School Board’s rejection of funding intended to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students at E.C. Glass High School is deeply disappointing. Students and educators poured their hearts into this proposal, recognizing the positive impact it would have on local LGBTQ+ students who feel othered and unsupported,” von Metzke said in a statement to The Advocate.

He also addressed a misconception about the grant: The assertion that the nonprofit required the school club to have specific branding is untrue.

“That is not something we require of grant recipients,” he clarified.