Renee Good's family shares independent autopsy results, says DOJ is withholding evidence

Renee Nicole Good's family has released the results of an independent autopsy commissioned as part of an ongoing civil investigation into her killing.

The autopsy, first reported by ABC7, is consistent with reports from first responders on the scene, which found there were three gunshots on Good's body. There was one shot in her left forearm, one through her right breast, and one in the left side of her temple that exited on the other side.

Related: Who was Renee Nicole Good? Remembering the Minneapolis poet and mother killed by ICE

The 37-year-old poet and mother-of-three was killed by an ICE officer January 7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota during what Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called “targeted operations" near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue.

Noem alleged that “rioters began blocking ICE officers,” claiming that Good “weaponized” her vehicle by attempting to run over agents. Noem labeled Good's actions as "domestic terrorism" and those of the officers as "self defense," but multiple eyewitness accounts and video footage from the incident contradict this.

The footage shows Good was attempting to leave the scene by turning right when an agent, identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Ross, circled her vehicle from the front and opened fire into her driver's seat window. The vehicle then crashed into a nearby light post, with Ross then walking away from the wreckage uninjured. Footage Ross took from his own cellphone shows that he was not in the path of the vehicle, and that he called Good a “fucking bitch" after firing.

The vehicle Good was driving has been confiscated by the Department of Justice, which has prevented attorneys for Good's family from accessing it. Antonio M. Romanucci, a civil rights lawyer and one of the founding partners of Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin, told All Rise News on Wednesday that their requests to preserve the evidence have gone unanswered.

Related: Renee Good's family will be represented by the same lawyer as George Floyd's

"We gave the federal government a letter of preservation last week," Romanucci said. "We asked them to preserve that vehicle to make sure that it’s stored in a safe manner so that none of the evidence gets altered ... That is an example of one piece of evidence that we don’t have access to."

The law firm is launching a civil investigation into Good's killing, seeking to file claims against ICE, the federal government, and other responsible parties. Meanwhile, instead of investigating Ross, the man who killed her, the DOJ is investigating Good's widow, Becca, prompting six prosecutors to resign in protest.