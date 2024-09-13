Anti-LGBTQ+ insults don't just hurt queer kids — Straight boys react worse to homophobia in sports

LGBTQ+ youth aren't the only ones negatively impacted by homophobia and transphobia — in fact, straight and cisgender boys are the group that reacts the most negatively to anti-LGBTQ+ insults, according to a recent study.



The report, published in the Journal of Sport and Social Issues, examines how "gender and sexuality policing in sports negatively impacts the self-esteem of LGBTQ + youth." Its findings "suggest that hyper-surveillance and policing of sexual and gender norms, specifically masculinity, through the use of anti-LGBTQ + language in sport not only marginalizes LGBTQ + individuals, but can harm all youth."

The study uses data collected in 2014 from high school students after a group of LGBTQ+ youth proposed the project. Together with youth organization Neutral Zone, researchers asked students of different races, sexual orientations, gender identities, and socioeconomic backgrounds about their experiences with anti-LGBTQ+ language, as well as statements related to their self esteem.

The responses revealed that "those who hear a higher frequency of anti-LGBTQ + language were more likely to experience lower levels of self-esteem." The group who were more likely to report hearing a higher frequency of anti-LGBTQ + language were students who play sports — particularly straight, cisgender boys.

The insults were so impactful to this group that the positive affect of playing sports on self-esteem was "negatively mediated by hearing anti-LGBTQ + language."

Students of color also reported hearing such language at a higher frequency in comparison to white students. This resulted in the effect of playing sports on self-esteem being "positive only for straight cisgender girls, but not straight cisgender boys, across race."

Meanwhile, among LGBTQ + students, "neither the effect of playing sports on self-esteem was significant, nor was there a significant effect of hearing anti-LGBTQ + language on the impact of playing sports on self-esteem."

"These results seem to suggest that the use of anti-LGBTQ + language, within the context of sports, has the greatest negative mediating impact on the self-esteem of white cis boys," the report explains. "More simply, while playing sports increases the self-esteem of these students, in general, anti-LGBTQ + language seems to harm those who are most likely to use it to police one another."

"This is not to say that others, particularly LGBTQ + athletes, straight cisgender girls, and straight cisgender boys of color are not harmed as well," it continues. "However, for these populations, it is possible that because anti-LGBTQ + language, as well as sexist and racist language, is so common within the school setting, they might be more resilient within the context of sports."

The report recommended that coaches and other youth sport leaders such as physical education teachers "adopt and enforce school policies and practices that support competition and affirmation and inclusion of all identities." Instructors as well as students can "benefit from training on the impact of anti-LGBTQ + language on all athletes."

The study also directly cited anti-trans laws, particularly those preventing transgender athletes from participating, as factors that "may negatively impact all athletes" in the states where lawmakers implement them.

"These exclusionary policies ban trans youth from sport participation and its benefits and may foster anti-LGBTQ + language, the policing of masculinity, and low self-esteem among some cisgender youth," it concludes. "Educational institutions and youth sport organizations have a responsibility to their students to advocate for their well-being by setting district and institutional policies that affirm inclusionary language and practices."