📱 The president spent the weekend celebrating the death of one of his political foes, former special counsel and FBI Director Robert Mueller, posting, "Good. I'm glad he's dead," on social media. On Sunday, openly gay Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Americans to extend empathy — to Donald Trump.
There are more LGBTQ-owned businesses where you live than you might think, and this app can help you find them. Plus, we take a closer look at the benefits and side effects of GLP-1 drugs for gay men.
And our Pride special is here! Subscribe to The Advocate / Out in print before April 1 to get our boldest and brightest issue of the year — The Pride Issue.
Until next time,
The Advocate team
Treasury secretary urges ‘a little empathy’ for Trump, who delighted in Robert Mueller’s death
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Want to support LGBTQ+ businesses? There's an app for that
Left: Courtesy of Everywhere is Queer; Right: Jack Walker/The Advocate
Senate blocks Trump-backed trans sports ban in Republican voting bill
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Christian ‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson admits to porn obsession he denied while campaigning
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Fewer young Americans support LGBTQ+ protections, survey finds
Frank Hammerschmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images
Tennessee bill could create public registry of trans residents’ medical info
Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
Our Pride Month special is here!Our Pride month special is here!
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