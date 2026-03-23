📱 The president spent the weekend celebrating the death of one of his political foes, former special counsel and FBI Director Robert Mueller, posting, "Good. I'm glad he's dead," on social media. On Sunday, openly gay Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Americans to extend empathy — to Donald Trump.

There are more LGBTQ-owned businesses where you live than you might think, and this app can help you find them. Plus, we take a closer look at the benefits and side effects of GLP-1 drugs for gay men.

And our Pride special is here! Subscribe to The Advocate / Out in print before April 1 to get our boldest and brightest issue of the year — The Pride Issue.

Until next time,

The Advocate team

Treasury secretary urges ‘a little empathy’ for Trump, who delighted in Robert Mueller’s death Ludovic MARIN / AFP via Getty Images

Want to support LGBTQ+ businesses? There's an app for that Left: Courtesy of Everywhere is Queer; Right: Jack Walker/The Advocate

Senate blocks Trump-backed trans sports ban in Republican voting bill Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Fewer young Americans support LGBTQ+ protections, survey finds Frank Hammerschmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images