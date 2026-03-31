🏳️⚧️ Happy Trans Day of Visibility! As guest columnist Attie Lee writes for us today, "Trans people and gender-nonconforming individuals are part of the natural beauty of humanity—too powerful and too real to ever be erased."
Today's newsletter is filled with hopeful stories of trans people refusing to be erased: trans military members honoring each other despite a ban on their service, trans people raising money for gender-affirming surgery as restrictions on health care grow, trans Southerners living as their true selves in a region that makes that more difficult by the day.
To our trans readers: We see you, and we will continue to tell your stories.
Until next time,
The Advocate team
Trans people are here to stay, no matter who tries to erase us
Mar Fernandez/Shutterstock
12 portraits of transgender beauty and resilience in the Deep SouthAnthony Gansauer
Transgender military community gathers to honor its own as Trump’s ban grinds forward
Courtesty SPARTA Pride
Transgender activists rally in D.C. as nationwide protests bring out millions
BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images
Gavin Newsom’s homophobic Grindr controversy explained
Steve Jennings/Getty Images
Elon Musk-linked mural at Rhode Island gay bar sparks backlash
Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images
LGBTQ+ youth are building their own support systems — because schools won’t
Courtesty of Glisten
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