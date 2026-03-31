🏳️⚧️ Happy Trans Day of Visibility! As guest columnist Attie Lee writes for us today, "Trans people and gender-nonconforming individuals are part of the natural beauty of humanity—too powerful and too real to ever be erased."

Today's newsletter is filled with hopeful stories of trans people refusing to be erased: trans military members honoring each other despite a ban on their service, trans people raising money for gender-affirming surgery as restrictions on health care grow, trans Southerners living as their true selves in a region that makes that more difficult by the day.

To our trans readers: We see you, and we will continue to tell your stories.

Until next time,

The Advocate team

12 portraits of transgender beauty and resilience in the Deep South Anthony Gansauer

Transgender military community gathers to honor its own as Trump’s ban grinds forward Courtesty SPARTA Pride

Transgender activists rally in D.C. as nationwide protests bring out millions BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Gavin Newsom’s homophobic Grindr controversy explained Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Elon Musk-linked mural at Rhode Island gay bar sparks backlash Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images