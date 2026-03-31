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lgbtq library books
States

Tennessee board fires library director who refused to comply with LGBTQ+ book purge

The Rutherford County Library board terminated Luanne James after she said she would not comply with censorship directives.

The Meta logo appears on a smartphone screen in front of a screen showing icons for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other Meta apps.
News

Meta continues using transphobic company language despite its Oversight Board’s warning

For nearly a year, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram has been dragging its feet on removing an anti-trans term from its policies.

hand of a jesus statue
Opinion

Why I created a transgender Jesus for our time

Artist Cosimo Cavallaro explains why his latest work reimagines Christ through a trans lens at a moment of political urgency.

A person holds up a transgender pride flag in the air.
Opinion

Trans people are here to stay, no matter who tries to erase us

In this op-ed, Attie Lee reflects on growing up in Appalachia, unpacks myths about gender, and examines the science behind identity—showing why trans people cannot and will not be erased.

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