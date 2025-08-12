Howdy,
➡️ Top Democrats are condemning Trump's announcement Monday that his administration would take over D.C. police. “This is dictator-level stuff,” House Oversight Committee Democrats posted on X. “Deploying the military on D.C.’s streets only creates fear and chaos. Donald Trump will be held accountable for this brazen power grab.”
Need a primer about Trump's decision to take over the D.C. police? We have you covered.
👀 Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has come under fire for sharing a video in which pastors associated with his church called to criminalize gay sex and ban women from voting. Are we surprised?
