➡️ Another Republican got busted for sending racist and Nazi-liking texts to colleagues — this time Trump’s nominee for the Office of Special Counsel.
Meanwhile, a bar in Alabama had its liquor license denied after advertising a drag show, and LGBTQ+ college students in Texas are reporting more harassment and mistreatment under Gov. Greg Abbott’s policies.
Independent journalist Erin Reed reports on a federal judge ruling in favor of public schools refusing to comply with Trump’s trans ban; and we spoke to transgender entertainer Ts Madison who says that the Trump administration should “pack it up.”
Republicans keep being exposed for harboring extreme hatred in their communications.
The owner of an LGBTQ+ bar denied liquor and entertainment licenses has filed a lawsuit against its town for discrimination.
Students at schools once considered havens for LGBTQ+ students have become hostile environments under Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
The judge will block the Trump administration's attempt to restrict funding for sex education from schools that teach it in an inclusive way.
The transgender entrepreneur and entertainer spoke with The Advocate at her house near Atlanta.
