➡️ Another Republican got busted for sending racist and Nazi-liking texts to colleagues — this time Trump’s nominee for the Office of Special Counsel.

Meanwhile, a bar in Alabama had its liquor license denied after advertising a drag show, and LGBTQ+ college students in Texas are reporting more harassment and mistreatment under Gov. Greg Abbott’s policies.

Independent journalist Erin Reed reports on a federal judge ruling in favor of public schools refusing to comply with Trump’s trans ban; and we spoke to transgender entertainer Ts Madison who says that the Trump administration should “pack it up.”

Are you an aspiring journalist who wants to work with The Advocate? We're looking for the next generation of queer and trans storytellers to participate in the Future of Queer Media Fellowship. Applications are open now until Oct. 31.

An Alabama LGBTQ+ bar advertised a drag show. Then the city denied its liquor license shutterstock creative The owner of an LGBTQ+ bar denied liquor and entertainment licenses has filed a lawsuit against its town for discrimination.

Texas college students report increase in harassment, mistreatment amid academic LGBTQ+ crackdown JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock Students at schools once considered havens for LGBTQ+ students have become hostile environments under Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Federal judge rules in favor of public schools in 16 states that refused to comply with Trump's trans ban shutterstock creative The judge will block the Trump administration's attempt to restrict funding for sex education from schools that teach it in an inclusive way.

Ts Madison says Donald Trump and his transphobic administration should just 'pack it up' Prince Williams/WireImage; Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate The transgender entrepreneur and entertainer spoke with The Advocate at her house near Atlanta.