An Alabama LGBTQ+ bar advertised a drag show. Then the city denied its liquor license

The owner of an LGBTQ+ bar and grill in Alabama that was forced to close down after officials denied its liquor and entertainment licenses has filed a lawsuit against the town for discrimination.

Thomas Fuller, who owned Crossroads Bar and Grill, asserts that the Town of Rockford "effectively singled [him] out because of his sexual orientation, deprived him of equal protection under the law, and forced him to close his business," according to the lawsuit filed in September in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama Northern Division.

After obtaining a business and an ABC Board liquor license in 2023, Fuller was scheduled to meet with the town council in July to request a local liquor license. This is "the same letter of approval that was issued to other businesses in Rockford," the suit claims.

At the meeting, council members questioned Fuller about "the type of business he ran, his hours of operation, and alcohol-to-food sales ratios— requirements that were not imposed on similarly situated heterosexual-owned businesses." His request was then pushed to the next month's meeting.

In the meantime, Fuller scheduled a drag show at the bar, and posted advertisements for it. Rockford’s Town Council then issued him a cease-and-desist letter, claiming that a drag show was "in violation of any license Crossroads obtained" and forcing him to cancel the show. At the August meeting, the council denied his liquor license.

"Crossroads was the only business in Rockford that was denied a liquor license. The Town Council questioned Plaintiff’s character and morals during the meeting," the lawsuit states. "However, other businesses, owned and operated by heterosexual individuals, were permitted to host live performances without objection from Rockford’s Town Council. Specifically, other businesses in Rockford had live entertainment such as live music and karaoke without being issued any such cease-and-desist letter."

When Fuller reapplied for an entertainment license "so that he could offer entertainment at Crossroads and sell alcohol," he was denied again by the city council in September, which also "revoked the transfer of the ABC Board Alcohol License." Because of the denials, the suit claims that Fuller was "unable to play music, show sporting events on televisions, or offer any other entertainment at Crossroads. This was fatal to his business."

"Plaintiff reasonably believes that Rockford’s denial of the licenses was motivated by animus toward Plaintiff’s sexual orientation," the filing continues. "Rockford had historically granted identical approvals to businesses owned and operated by heterosexual individuals without delay or objection ... Only after Plaintiff, an openly homosexual man, sought to open Crossroads did the Rockford’s Town Council begin to impose heightened scrutiny and new licensing requirements."

"The only meaningful difference between Plaintiff and those establishments was Plaintiff’s identity as a homosexual man and his willingness to host LGBTQ-friendly entertainment," it adds.

Fuller is seeking a trial by jury to determine damages. The Town of Rockford has been issued a court summons as of October 15, which it has 21 days to respond to.

Christopher Wiggins contributed additional reporting to this story.