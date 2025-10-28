➡️ Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect clapback for transphobic swimmer/influencer Riley Gaines, who is now demanding a debate with her.
Meanwhile, Harvard Medical School is delaying a transgender health care course following scrutiny from the National Review.
Election 2028 is already heating up, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom considering a presidential run while President Trump hints at a (completely unconstitutional) third term. Columnist John Casey weighs in on why Trump won’t succeed.
And in Maine, a gay candidate running for Susan Collins’s senate seat isn’t buying Graham Platner’s explanation for his Nazi tattoo.
‼️ Are you an aspiring journalist who wants to work with The Advocate? We're looking for the next generation of queer and trans storytellers to participate in the Future of Queer Media Fellowship. Applications are open now until Oct. 31. Learn more at advocate.com/fellowship
Until tomorrow,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
Ivan Apfel/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
AOC had a short but scathing response after failed college swimmer Riley Gaines challenged her to a debate.
ThePhotosite/Shutterstock
Originally, the institution offered fee waivers for trans and gender diverse participants. The National Review questioned if that was legal.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; MindStorm/Shutterstock
Gavin Newsom has been known as a champion of LGBTQ+ rights, but recent actions have some questioning his commitment to the transgender community.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Opinion: The bluster about a third term is more of a Trump-created distraction that seeks to promote strength in the face of the creeping inevitability of aging, writes John Casey.
Courtesy Jordan Wood
“I believe deeply in second chances,” Democrat Jordan Wood told The Advocate. “But what I saw was someone who doesn’t understand what’s wrong with these statements."
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!
Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes