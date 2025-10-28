➡️ Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect clapback for transphobic swimmer/influencer Riley Gaines, who is now demanding a debate with her.

Meanwhile, Harvard Medical School is delaying a transgender health care course following scrutiny from the National Review.

Election 2028 is already heating up, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom considering a presidential run while President Trump hints at a (completely unconstitutional) third term. Columnist John Casey weighs in on why Trump won’t succeed.

And in Maine, a gay candidate running for Susan Collins’s senate seat isn’t buying Graham Platner’s explanation for his Nazi tattoo.

AOC tells Riley Gaines to 'get a real job' instead of attacking trans people Ivan Apfel/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images AOC had a short but scathing response after failed college swimmer Riley Gaines challenged her to a debate.

Harvard Medical School delays transgender health care course after conservative outlet questions fee waivers ThePhotosite/Shutterstock Originally, the institution offered fee waivers for trans and gender diverse participants. The National Review questioned if that was legal.

Donald Trump will not be running for a third term in 2028, and it has nothing to do with law or politics Andrew Harnik/Getty Images Opinion: The bluster about a third term is more of a Trump-created distraction that seeks to promote strength in the face of the creeping inevitability of aging, writes John Casey.

A gay Maine man seeking Susan Collins’s senate seat says he isn’t buying Graham Platner’s redemption story Courtesy Jordan Wood “I believe deeply in second chances,” Democrat Jordan Wood told The Advocate. “But what I saw was someone who doesn’t understand what’s wrong with these statements."

